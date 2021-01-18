FAIRFIELD — One game separated the Fort Madison and Fairfield girls basketball teams in the Southeast Conference standings.
In the end, the five extra games and four extra weeks on the hardwood that might have made the biggest difference in Monday's showdown for the conference lead.
Camille Kruse scored eight of Fort Madison's final 12 points, closing out a 42-36 win over the Trojans by making four of six free throw attempts in the fourth quarter. Kruse led the Bloodhounds with a game-high 16 points and team-leading eight rebounds, going 10-14 from the foul line in the win.
Fort Madison improved to 11-1 on the season, taking over first place in the Southeast conference with a 4-1 record. Six of Fort Madison's 12 games have been decided by 10 points of less.
"I knew we were going to come into the season strong," Fort Madison senior Malarie Ross said. "The way we're playing, I think we can make a deep run in the postseason."
Ross finished with 11 points, just over half of her team-leading 21.2 per game scoring average. While Ross shot just 3-11 from the field, the Bloodhound junior took advantage of a balanced attack dishing out six assists to help three different Fort Madison players reach double figures in the win.
"For people that think I have to carry the team, this shows that it takes a total team effort to be successful," Ross said. "A lot of our girls stepped up. It's great to see."
While Fort Madison played with the poise of a team that has been playing consistently since the season tipped off back in late November, Fairfield (5-2, 3-1 Southeast) looked like a team still working out kinks. Besides being the seventh game of the season, Fairfield has had less a month total of time spent on the court either at practice or in games after having to sit out the first four weeks due to COVID-related issues within the school.
"I'm not making excuses, but we're just starting to get into game shape," Fairfield head coach Pat Pacha said. "There are a lot of kids that still haven't played a lot of minutes. Earlier in the year, we were getting really tired. We're starting to get into shape, and we're going to have to because we play three or four times a week from this point on."
Fairfield's night started promisingly as Delaney Breen sank a 3-pointer on the first possession of the game. The Trojans scored the first four points of the game, but managed just five more points over the final six minutes of the first quarter and were held without a point for nearly six minutes in the second quarter as Fort Madison opened a 20-14 halftime lead.
"Fort Madison has some good athletes and they play some really good defense," Breen said. "Our offense wasn't working as well. We know the things we can fix, but we got open looks at the basket. The shots just were not falling."
Breen led Fairfield with 11 points in the loss, including another 3-pointer to open the second half as the Trojans stormed out of the locker room scoring the first 10 points of the third quarter to suddenly regain a four-point lead. Breen's third make from 3-point range to close the run would be her last make from beyond the arc and was quickly followed by a 3-pointer by Ross, kicking off a 12-5 response from the Bloodhounds to regain a 32-29 lead.
"I don't think our team has met its full potential yet," Breen said. "I definitely think Fort Madison is in better shape. They've got a little more confidence than we do right now, but we're going to bounce back."
