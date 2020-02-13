Girls basketball: Bloodhounds’ fast start leads to win

ALBIA — The Fort Madison High School girls basketball team may not have the record it wants, but the Bloodhounds brought their best when they needed it.
Anna Kester and Camille Kruse each scored 12 points to lead four players in double figures, and the Bloodhounds overmatched Albia in a 68-25 nonconference win Thursday.
Albia (2-15) has lost 10 in a row as it heads into postseason play, but the Lady Dees showed more spark in the second half after scoring just six points and trailing by 23 at halftime.
Still, Fort Madison started the game on a 10-0 run as Kester and Kruse each knocked down 3-pointers, and then Nadia Boeding scored on a third opportunity as they upped the lead to 15-2.
Albia got buckets from Emma Bradley, a wide-open layup by Halle Hindman and a basket by Sophie Waber in the first half, but the Bloodhounds were simply strong on the perimeter and running the floor on missed shots and turnovers.
Though Fort Madison led 49-15 after three quarters, the Lady Dees were much more active defensively. They also got a pair of jumpers by Jenny Kelley in the third quarter, and a putback by Ayana Thomas.
Albia continued to play better in the fourth, getting a pair of baskets by Bradley as the Lady Dees were able to get the deficit to 30. However, Fort Madison finished on a 13-0 run over the final four minutes to win going away.
Brandy Walker added 11 points for the Bloodhounds, while Boeding added 10.
Waber and Bradley scored six apiece for the Lady Dees.
Albia visits Central Lee in a Class 3A regional quarterfinal Saturday in Donnellson.