Girls basketball: Boswell, Bulldogs hold off Mohawks

MORAVIA — If it came down to a battle for the basketball, Dave Hartman felt he had the best player to win those pivotal battles.
"I'd take Emma Boswell every time," Orient-Macksburg's head girls basketball coach said. "She's a beast when it comes to going after the ball."
Boswell found her hands on ball frequently on Tuesday night during a Bluegrass Conference battle at Moravia. Besides snaring 25 rebounds, blocking five shots and collecting five steals, Boswell led the Bulldogs with 18 points including six late points in the fourth quarter that helped clinch a 43-36 win over the Mohawks heading into the holiday break.
"We all played really well together, so that was helpful," Boswell said. "Even if I got double-teamed, there were teammates that were open. I'm just a lot bigger than a lot of the girls I go up against, so I just try to take advantage of that."
Boswell scored seven points in the fourth quarter, doing so after picking up her fourth foul early in the period with Orient-Macksburg holding on to a 28-23 lead. One more foul would have ended the freshman's night, which could have played a big factor in who walked out of the Moravia High School Gymnasium with a win to close out the 2022 calendar year.
Boswell ended the night on the court, helping the Bulldogs hold off Moravia. The Mohawks got the lead down to a single point with 4:38 left in the fourth quarter.
"It makes me a little nervous knowing that I have to be straight up to avoid picking up that fifth foul," Boswell said. "It worked. It gave me plenty of confidence that my teammates were also able to step up. We all kept each other hyped up throughout the whole game so we could do our thing."
Christa Cass added 10 points for Orient-Macksburg, nearly posting a double-double of her own grabbing nine rebounds while adding a team-leading five assists. Kaylen Robinson countered for the Mohawks, producing her own double-double with a team-leading 14 points and 15 rebounds scoring the last six points of the game for Moravia including a baseline jumper that cut the Bulldog lead to 33-32.
Robinson had three chances to tie the game from the free throw line over the next minute. Each free throw attempt missed, however, allowing the Bulldogs to maintain a lead that would only grow as Boswell scored inside on a feed from Cass, sank an elbow jumper off an inbounds pass and sank a pair of free throws with less than a minute to go.
"Missing one of our starters, we had role players step up to give ourselves a chance," Moravia head girls basketball coach Matt Finley said. "We just didn't have some things go our way. We'll keep battling. We're going to add a few new things (over the holiday break) that can help us offensively and defensively so we have a few surprises for other teams in the second half of the season.
"It's all about building the confidence in our girls into what they can be."
Orient-Macksburg (2-7, 2-4 Bluegrass) hosts Melcher-Dallas on Jan. 6. Boswell, spurred on by a 10-rebound opening quarter on Tuesday, raised her rebounding average to 16.9 rebounds a game moving up to second in the entire state behind Marquette Catholic junior Megan Kremer's 17-rebound-a-game average.
"We've been working hard, the girls have been working hard and we needed a big run on the road," Hartman said. "We showed some toughness. Our girls are learning how to listen and learning how to complete.
"Plus, the big blonde (Boswell) is a handful for other teams down low."
Moravia (3-5, 1-4 Bluegrass) heads to Murray on Jan. 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.