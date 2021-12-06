FAIRFIELD — Danielle Breen didn't need a stat sheet to know she had some catching up to do if she wanted to have the bragging rights in the household after the game.
After being led by Delaney Breen's 19-point first half on Monday night, the Fairfield High School girls basketball team continued to dominate play in the third quarter against Ottumwa thanks to resurgence of Danielle Breen. Thanks to a 16-point period, it was Danielle Breen that won the individual scoring battle between the twin sisters 23-21 as the Trojans rolled to a 63-24 win over the winless Bulldogs.
"Offensively, we just kind of do what works. In the second half, I found my opportunities," Danielle Breen said after a stellar all-around night that included a game-high five steals and four assists. "I wasn't really focused on beating Delaney in scoring. I just decided I should play with some more confidence and do what worked best for me. That was driving with the basketball. It started with the driving and my teammates allowed to get some open 3-point looks and some open jump shots."
As her sister was describing what worked for her in the second half, Delaney Breen walked up to add her own fun translation to the conversation.
"I think what she meant to say was she wanted to be like me," Delaney Breen said, drawing a big laugh from both sisters.
Delaney Breen was the player of the game in the opening 16 minutes, sinking seven of her 14 shots from the field including five made 3-pointers. While Breen was heating up on the offensive end, Fairfield was shutting down Ottumwa on the defensive end limiting the Bulldogs to just five points on two field goals over the first 15 minutes including a stretch of 12 minutes in which Ottumwa failed to score a point.
"Our full-court pressure really hurt their young kids," Fairfield head girls basketball coach Pat Pacha said. "Those kids are going to be fine. Right now, they're not quite ready for that. Ottumwa's a bigger school with good athletes that play more physical. That was my main concern coming in. I wanted to come out and put pressure on them. Fortunately, we were able to get some steals that led to some easy baskets."
Ottumwa (0-4) finished the game scoring 18 points in the second half, including an even 10-10 draw in the fourth quarter. Nellie Morgan had a career night, leading the Bulldogs with eight points by shooting 4-7 from the floor giving Ottumwa something to build on going into Friday night's CIML Metro conference opener at home with Des Moines East.
"It's the same three things that we've talked about all year - rebounding, turnovers and defensive effort - are things that we can control," Ottumwa head girls basketball coach Joe VandenBerg said. "I still think our half-court defense is good. The problem is that, when we turn the ball over, it leads to lay-ups and transition offense that's hard to defend. If we can limit those and force teams to play more of a half-court game, I think we're going to put ourselves in a better position."
Fairfield (2-1) heads to Fort Madison on Friday night in a huge early-season battle in the Southeast Conference race.