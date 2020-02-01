Girls basketball: Bulldogs avenge loss to North

Kacy Nickerson made it a point that she wasn't available for the Ottumwa High School girls basketball team when it faces Des Moines North the first time.
She was highly visible the second time around.
Nickerson buried seven 3-pointers and scored a game-high 24 points to lead three players in double figures, and the Bulldogs avenged their only CIML Metro loss with a 66-49 victory Saturday at Evans Middle School.
"We really played unselfish basketball today. I said to my teammates, 'This is my spot on the floor, and it was,'" Nickerson said. "I was just feeling it today."
Nickerson's 3-pointer to start the second half was a microcosm of the final 16 minutes for the senior. She made five threes in the second half, and the Bulldogs (11-5, 6-1 Metro) needed them all, as North (4-12, 3-4) refused to go away.
Clinging to a five-point lead early in the fourth, Nickerson hit a 3-pointer and was fouled, and converted the four-point play to push Ottumwa's lead to 53-44 to seize control of the game.
The Polar Bears scored just five points in the final 6:45 to allow the Bulldogs to win comfortably. It was a game Ottumwa wanted badly, considering it kept them within a game of Des Moines Roosevelt for the Metro lead, and the fact it was held to 31 points in the first matchup. Both Roosevelt and Ottumwa have at least a three-game lead on the rest of the league, with two head-to-head battles coming up.
"We knew that North was not going to fold, so we kept challenging the girls to keep fighting," Ottumwa coach Joe VandenBerg said. "I thought we executed very well on the defensive end. Our defense carried us when we had a lull offensively."
While Nickerson was hot from the perimeter, her shooting opened up the lane for Alli and Grace Bookin-Nosbisch, who scored 17 and 16 points, respectively.
"When Kacy is on, we're certainly going to take those points," VandenBerg said. "You have to guard her, and Alli and Grace do such an amazing job of getting to the rim."
Laphina Campbell scored 15 points for North, which sliced an eight-point, first-half deficit to two at halftime as Elizabeth Puot hit a 3-pointer with three seconds left to make it 26-24.
The Polar Bears continued to chip away in the third quarter, and took their first lead of the game at 34-33 on a pair of free throws by Anna Farlow. Nickerson gave the Bulldogs the lead back with a 3-pointer late in the third, and they never trailed again.
"Everyone wanted this game badly, and we did whatever we could to get the job done," Nickerson said. "North is a very good team and they can do a lot of things."
"The first three or four 3-pointers North made, I didn't think we really contested them," VandenBerg said. "We were just giving them the shots. We started to run them off the line a little bit, and gave them some different zone looks."
Syana Lo and Puout each score 12 points for North.
Ottumwa hosts Roosevelt Thursday.