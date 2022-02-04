OTTUMWA – Addison Ransom may only be a spectator for the next Ottumwa High School girls basketball home game.
Unless the IGHSAU awards the Bulldogs a home playoff game, Ransom walked off the floor for the final time at home in an Bulldog red and white uniform on Friday. If it was the closing act in front of the home fans, Ransom went down swinging scoring 18 points and pulling in 18 rebounds against CIML Metro conference rival Des Moines Lincoln.
It was a fitting way to go out for Ransom, who worked and battled to give the Bulldogs a chance. Ultimately, the Railsplitters turned to Janae Wynter when they needed a key play on either end of the floor.
Wynter finished with 16 points and a game-high five steals in a 45-35 Lincoln win. Ransom, Kennedy Hugen and Chloe Bradley all ended the night on the floor together after being honored as the three senior members of the 2021-22 Ottumwa girls basketball team.
"We wanted this game so bad and everyone fought their heart out," Ransom said. "Everyone played their very hardest."
That effort resulted in a much different game compared to the 48-29 loss suffered by Ottumwa at Lincoln last month. The Bulldogs allowed the Railsplitters (6-12, 5-4 CIML Metro) to score the first 19 points of that contest and didn't score a point in the first quarter.
On Friday, Ottumwa led 13-11 after one quarter. Miya Fuller found Ransom for a pair of lay-ups in the first quarter, kicking off a seven-point, eight-rebound opening period for Ransom on Senior Night.
"We struggled to score up there at Lincoln. I was very proud of how much better we played and how much better the execution of our team was this time around," Ransom said. "Instead of being down by 19 right off the bat, we were much closer and continued to give ourselves a chance throughout the game."
Ransom, once again battling in post with a physical Metro rival, slowed down in the second quarter missing four inside and two free throws after drawing fouls. As a team, Ottumwa struggled to score with Hunter Caldwell scoring the only field goal of the period for the Bulldogs.
Despite those struggles, Ottumwa was very much in the game heading into the second half trailing 20-15. Brylee Jaeger and Camdyn Crouse, two of the eight freshman that have played varsity minutes for the Bulldogs this season, found Ransom inside for the first two field goals of the second half as Ottumwa immediately cut Lincoln's lead to a single point.
"Addison played a really good game. I'm not surprised she had a double-double. She plays hard all the time," Ottumwa head girls basketball coach Joe VandenBerg said. "All of our girls played hard tonight. The effort was nothing to question tonight. The girls gave great effort.
"We just didn't finish."
Wynter scored inside while drawing a foul following the opening two lay-ups by Ransom early in the third quarter. Ransom answered inside again, pulling Ottumwa within 23-21, before Wynter answered inside on a feed from Marissa Albright kicking off a sudden six-point run that lifted the Railsplitters to a 29-21 lead.
Ottumwa (6-14, 4-5 CIML Metro) continued to hang around as younger Bulldogs made key plays while Ransom continued her impressive Senior Night effort. Nellie Morgan, one of the many freshman taken under the wing of Ransom this season, sank a huge 3-pointer to help Ottumwa rally back cutting the Lincoln lead to 31-27 after three quarters before a putback by Ransom cut Lincoln's lead to two with over seven minutes left.
"I look up to Addison. She's been one my role models this season," Morgan said. "I look at the way she plays the game as a great example of how I want to play. Addison's been such a big part of how much improvement we've been able to make this season. I'm proud to call her a teammate."
Ransom found Hugen for a lay-up that again gave Ottumwa the chance to tie or take the lead in the fourth quarter. Two misses on the offensive end, however, kept the Bulldogs behind while Wynter helped put Ottumwa away, burying a 3-pointer before scoring a pair of transition lay-ups late in the game to close out a 16-point night for the Railsplitters.
"We just missed too many easy shots," VandenBerg said. "We also did not shoot well from the free throw line. With missed eight to 10 lay-ups. When you miss that many high-percentage shots, it makes it tough to win."
Ottumwa will be back on the floor Monday night at Mount Pleasant before wrapping up CIML Metro play next Friday at Des Moines Roosevelt. The Bulldogs will likely open Class 5A regional tournament play with a first round game on Feb. 16.
If Ottumwa has to travel for that game, it will mean the Bulldogs will not play another home game this season. Ransom may not have come out on top in what might be her final home basketball game, but the next few years may serve as a fitting tribute to Ransom with her younger teammates continuing to improve and hopefully thrive on the floor over the next three years.
"At the rate they've improved this season gives me a lot of confidence they're going to be great over the next three years," Ransom said. "It'll be a little bittersweet to watch it from the stands, but I'll be happy for them no matter how it turns out."