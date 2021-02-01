DES MOINES — The Ottumwa girls basketball team was forced to call off Monday's scheduled CIML Metro conference game at Des Moines Roosevelt. One varsity player and one junior varsity player have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the Bulldogs to undergo contact tracing procedures before being able to return to the court.
Both players did play last Friday's home CIML Metro contests with Des Moines North. Possible exposure to COVID-19 for other players could result in the program being unable to resume activities until next week, which could result in the cancellation of the next three Ottumwa basketball games.
Ottumwa could return to the court as early as this week, in time to play the next game on the schedule at home on Friday night against Des Moines Lincoln. Ottumwa is also scheduled to host Mount Pleasant next Monday, Feb. 8, before traveling to Waukee on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
The Bulldogs were without senior Chloe Schneckloth last Friday during a 41-38 loss to Des Moines North, snapping Ottumwa's five-game winning streak due to Schneckloth being exposed to COVID-19. Despite the loss of a senior leader, Ottumwa showed confidence early on, scoring the first five points against the Polar Bears in the rematch while opening a 12-6 lead midway through the first quarter.
"We played really well as a team," Ottumwa senior Zoey Jones said. "We were all disappointed when Chloe couldn't play, but everyone stepped up. We played together really well and didn't get down despite being down a player."
North (6-3, 6-1 CIML Metro) and Ottumwa (5-7, 3-2 CIML Metro) went from matching each other in a thrilling first quarter with 18 points apiece to managing just 18 total points over the next two quarters. Laphina Campbell had the only three points of the second quarter as the Bulldogs went over nine minutes without scoring, but were within 21-18 at the half despite the drought.
Addison Ransom helped Ottumwa even the score at 27-27 after three quarters, scoring five of Ottumwa's nine points in the third. Steals led to lay-ups for Campbell, who finished with a game-high 20 points, an Nya Mach as North opened a 38-31 lead with under three minutes left.
Ransom converted inside on two free throws and a lay-up after grabbing three rebounds down the stretch, keeping Ottumwa in the game. Anne Guest added a key 3-point play, highlighting a 12-point night for the Bulldogs, to help cut North's lead down to 38-36 with 14.8 seconds left.
Campbell had a chance to put Ottumwa away at the line, but missed the second of two free throw attempts with 6.9 seconds left. The Bulldogs, needing a 3-pointer to force overtime, never got a shot off as Olivia Coram's long pass up the court was picked off by Ihari Orono as time expired.
"We were trying to go to whatever corner was open for a 3-point look, or we were looking for a shot inside with a foul to try and tie from the foul line," VandenBerg said. "The corners were taken away, so we tried to go inside. It happens. You try to learn from it and move on."