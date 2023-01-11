OTTUMWA — It wasn't going to happen again on Monday night.
The Ottumwa girls basketball team was not going to let a lead slip away again in the second half against Burlington. After seeing halftime leads at Des Moines Roosevelt and Des Moines Lincoln evaporate in their previous two games, the Bulldogs did more than just hold on to their nine-point halftime edge against the Grayhounds, outscoring Burlington 14-2 in the fourth quarter to put away a 45-24 non-conference win on Monday at Evans Middle School Gymnasium snapping a three-game losing streak.
"We came out with a little more confidence in the second half," said Ottumwa sophomore Brylee Jaeger after scoring nine points and collecting a game-high five steals. "Confidence is a major factor for us. We are done with having the lead and giving it away. We wanted the win and we convinced ourselves we were going to put it away."
Ottumwa carried over that second-half confidence on Tuesday, nearly resulting in a come-from-behind Iowa Alliance conference road win at Ames. Camdyn Crouse followed led the Bulldogs with 13 points for the second consecutive night, adding a team-high 11 rebounds for a double-double in a tough 37-32 loss to the Little Cyclones that saw Ottumwa get back in the game after falling behind 13-6 after one quarter and 22-14 at the half.
"It was a physical game and I thought we handled that really well in the second half," Ottumwa head girls basketball coach Joe VandenBerg said. "Ames ran some action early that hurt us defensively, but I thought our zone defense worked well. Our press was effective and gave us a chance in a tough game."
Ottumwa won the turnover battle for the second straight night, forcing Ames into six more turnovers (19-13) after locking up Burlington coaxing 25 turnovers in Monday's win overcoming the 21 turnovers forced by the Grayhound defense. The Bulldogs were able to counter a slow start from the field, missing their first nine shots against Burlington, by forcing the Grayhounds into eight turnovers allowing Ottumwa to tie the score at 6-6 after eight minutes.
"The girls showed great energy and great emotion," VandenBerg said. "We talked a lot about not compound on top of each other. There are always going to be mistakes in a game, but we talk a lot about not allowing one mistake to lead to another."
Crouse would get Ottumwa going from the field against Burlington, hitting a 3-pointer with 2:25 left in the first quarter to cut into an early five-point Grayhound lead. Crouse tied the game on a steal and full-court pass from Jaeger in the final minute of the first quarter before putting the Bulldogs ahead for good early in the second quarter on a free throw before finding Hunter Caldwell for a 3-pointer that opened a 14-10 Ottumwa lead.
"We had a little bit of jitters, but we knew who our opponent was and we knew what we needed to do," Crouse said. "We might start slow, but getting that first shot to fall definitely carried over. We were getting plenty of shots early. If we keep getting those opportunities, those shots are going to start falling for us."
Ottumwa outscored Burlington 15-6 in the second quarter with Caldwell and Miya Fuller each scoring five points on a pair of field goals late in the half for the Bulldogs. Burlington was able to play Ottumwa even in the third quarter, pulling within 31-23 after three on a banked-in 3-pointer by Myah Rehman keeping the possibility of becoming the third straight Bulldog opponent to rally for a win in the second half.
Lilly Bartles cut Ottumwa's lead to seven early in the fourth quarter from the free throw line. It would be the second-to-last point scored in the game by the Grayhounds as the Bulldogs took over both on the glass with a 25-12 rebounding edge in the second half and on defense forcing 12 more Burlington turnovers including three consecutive lay-ups created by steals that helped Ottumwa rattle off 14 unanswered points in the final period.
"We're really trying to put our age behind us. It's just a number for us," Jaeger said. "Even though a lot of us on the court are sophomores, we feel like we can stick with any of these teams that have more juniors and seniors. In the second half, that confidence was definitely there."
Ottumwa (4-5, 1-4 Iowa Alliance) returns home on Friday to face Des Moines East. It will be the first of three straight home games for the Bulldogs, all against teams with losing records, as the young OHS girls basketball squad looks to hit its stride in the second half of the season.
"We talked to the girls about playing with passion and having some fun out there," VandenBerg said. "I wanted to see them let loose and play with a little bit of a swagger. I think we had that. We want them to understand that they can do this. It's just a matter of doing it more consistently. The more they do it, the more confidence they're going to get. That's how we want to play basketball."
