DES MOINES — For the second straight week, a CIML Metro battle proved to be just what the Ottumwa High School girls basketball team needed for a breakthrough performance.
Addison Ransom scored a season-high 20 points, leading the Bulldogs to a season-best 59 points on Friday. The Bulldogs pulled away in the second quarter, holding Des Moines Hoover to just three free throws over the final eight minutes of the first half on the way to a 59-32 win over the Huskies.
Serenity Nelson led all scorers with 22 points to pace Hoover (0-8, 0-2 CIML Metro), including all 15 points in the final quarter for the Huskies. The difference in the game, however, came from the balanced attack of Ottumwa as 11 different players chipped in to the scoring the first varsity points of the season for Vada Monaghan, Alyvia Clark and Sydney Rockhold.
"We did a much better job controlling the ball and took a lot of high-percentage shots," Ottumwa head girls basketball coach Joe VandenBerg said. "We picked up the pressure defensively and sped (Hoover) up. When they pressed us, we did a much better job staying under control and moving the ball."
Nellie Morgan added seven points for Ottumwa in the conference road win. Camdyn Crouse, Hunter Caldwell and Kennedy Hugen all scored five for OHS while Chloe Bradley (4), Brylee Jaeger (3) and Rylee Hinebaugh (2) rounded out the season-high scoring effort for the Bulldogs.
Ottumwa (2-5, 2-0 CIML Metro) wraps up the 2021 portion of the season at home on Tuesday night against Urbandale. The Bulldogs boys were also in action on Friday at Des Moines Hoover, trailing the Huskies 11-7 after one quarter as the Courier went to press.