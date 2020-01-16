DES MOINES — Kaylee Bix scored 11 points, and the Ottumwa High School girls basketball game won a low-scoring, hard-fought 41-30 CIML Metro contest against Des Moines East Thursday.
The Bulldogs (7-4, 4-1 Metro) hadn’t won at East since 2006, but struggled to pull away from the Scarlets in this contest.
Ottumwa led just 13-11 at halftime, but limited the Scarlets to just two points in the first six minutes of the game.
East went on a small run at the end of the opening half to pull within two, but the Bulldogs pulled away late in the third quarter to take a 28-18 lead. East got within 29-26 with four minutes left, but the Bulldogs held on down the stretch for the win.
Alli Bookin-Nosbisch and Grace Bookin-Nosbisch scored nine points apiece for the Bulldogs.
Rachel Puok scored a game-high 16 points for East.
Ottumwa hosts Des Moines Roosevelt today at Evans Middle School.