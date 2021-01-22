DES MOINES — The Ottumwa girls basketball have gone from a team desperately searching their first win to a team that can even its overall record early next week.
Anne Guest led the Bulldogs with 22 points while Addison Ransom added 20, lifting Ottumwa to a fifth straight victory on Friday night at Des Moines Hoover. The Bulldogs dominated in the paint on the way to a CIML Metro road win.
"We did a really good job of executing our game plan," Ottumwa head girls basketball coach Joe VandenBerg said. "Our post players got really good position and finished extremely well inside.
"I thought our half-court trap was effective. We also shot free throws a lot better."
Once 0-6 on the season, the Bulldogs have a chance to even their overall record on Monday night at home against Washington. Ottumwa could carry a six-game winning streak into a true CIML road test on Tuesday when the Bulldogs (5-6, 3-1 CIML Metro) head to second-ranked (5A) Waukee.