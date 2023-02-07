OTTUMWA — It was rough and it wasn't looking good on Monday night for the Ottumwa High School girls basketball team.
Last year, in those situations, things only seemed to get worse for the young Bulldogs. This year, the Bulldogs have had the confidence to respond.
As a result, a varsity team with very few upperclassmen have clinched a winning season. Camdyn Crouse sank two key 3-pointers in the final three minutes of regulation, including a tiebreaking 3-pointer with less than two minutes left, as the Bulldogs erased a seven-point deficit to earn a 47-44 non-conference win on Monday over Mount Pleasant at Evans Middle School Gymnasium.
"It shows how much they've grown up and how much they've matured as basketball players," Ottumwa head girls basketball coach Joe VandenBerg said. "We didn't play great. We didn't shoot the ball well. It just shows how far we've come from and where we are now. At no point did we feel like we were out of this game.
"We had players step up in big moments. I'm proud of them. They really grew up."
VandenBerg, however, was surprised to learn that Ottumwa hit seven shots from 3-point territory, topping their season average of 4.6 made 3-pointers a game. It was a surprising turnaround for the Bulldogs after missing all nine attempts from beyond the arc in the first half, allowing Mount Pleasant to take a 20-17 halftime lead on three free throws by Tristian Shull in the final minute of the second quarter.
"It's funny. We were talking in the hallway outside the locker room at halftime. Coach (Kyle) Creamer mentioned that, when we make seven 3-pointers a game, we win," VandenBerg said.
Four made free throws by Shull and Andrea Lopreato put Mount Pleasant ahead 24-17 early in the second half. Camdyn Crouse, after being held to just four points in the first half, started to bring the Bulldogs to life scoring five of her team-leading 18 points during a sudden 11-0 run that included three rebounds and a pass to Rylea Hinebaugh for the sophomore's second straight made 3-pointer giving Ottumwa the lead midway thru the third quarter.
"I don't remember how many times I shot the ball in the first half, but I know I was open a lot on the outside of the perimeter," Crouse said. "It took us a little while to warm up, but once we got going, we got going."
Crouse wasn't the only player giving Ottumwa a spark during their much-needed run. Coming off the bench, Cameron Pauls provided the Bulldogs with a big lift finding Hinebaugh for the first made 3-pointer of the night for Ottumwa before sinking a 3-pointer of her own late in the quarter, helping the Bulldogs take a 34-30 lead into the fourth.
"She was on the scout team the other day. She wasn't even part of the defensive game plan," VandenBerg said. "It got to a point where we got into a little bit of foul trouble and had to go to somebody. Both Cami and Olivia Coram played some big minutes for us. They both really stepped up for us.
"I know that Cami was probably nervous coming in there in that situation," Crouse added. "I trust her. Everyone trusts her. We knew giving her the ball and getting her to shoot was the right thing."
Lopreato, after sitting on the bench for much of the first half after committing three fouls in the first quarter, matched Shull with 15 points to lead the Panthers. Shull put Mount Pleasant on top on a 3-pointer with six minutes left before Lopreato blocked a 3-point attempt by Crouse, grabbed the rebound and sank two free throws to put the Panthers up 39-34 with 5:39 left.
Last year, that run might have been enough to take Ottumwa out of the game. Instead, the Bulldog responded to the challenge as a 3-pointer by Coram cut the Panther lead to two before Hunter Caldwell bounced back from a close miss on a previous possession to score inside matching two free throws by Hailey Parrott pulling Ottumwa within 41-39 with three minutes left.
"This year, we're doing a better job of moving on to the next play," Caldwell said. "Things happen during a game. They're always going to happen. It's not always going to go your way. As you mature within the game, you realize mistakes are going to happen. You just need to understand that you have to let it go to be a good player."
Caldwell matched Lopreato in producing a double-double, grabbing a game-high 16 rebounds while scoring 10 points for the Bulldogs topping the 11 rebounds grabbed by Lopreato. Crouse put Ottumwa up 42-41 with 2:32 left, sinking her second 3-pointer of the contest, before snapping a 42-42 tie on a 3-pointer with 1:52 left.
Lopreato had a chance to tie the game from the foul line, drawing a foul while sinking a jumper with 1:30 left. After sinking nine straight free throws, Lopreato missed her 10th attempt of the night allowing Ottumwa to maintain a slim 45-44 lead.
Caldwell snapped a tie for the rebounding lead with Nellie Morgan, who added seven points and 15 boards for the Bulldogs clinching a 46-33 rebounding edge for Ottumwa in the contest. Mount Pleasant (11-11) had two chances to tie the game in the final minute as Kate Schimmelpfennig missed a pair of 3-point jumpers, including the final shot of the game as time expired with the teams fighting for the final rebound.
"I was confident that this was going to be a better season than last year," Caldwell said. "I honestly did not think it would go this great."
Ottumwa (11-7) wraps up the regular season with a pair of Iowa Alliance conference contests this week. After hosting Des Moines Lincoln on Tuesday, the Bulldogs wrap up the regular season at Des Moines East needing two wins to match the 13-win season produced by a much different 2019-20 squad.
"That was my first season. We had Kaylee Bix. We had the Bookin-Nosbisch twins (Grace and Alli). We had Katie Nelson. Those were all upperclassmen with several years of experience," VandenBerg said. "For this team with so many sophomores to have that same success is pretty exciting. That's what I love about it. They get to experience more success together over the next two years. It's nice to see them reaping the benefits of their hard work.
"They got their butts kicked at times last year. They went through a heck of a 6-17 season. It seemed like every game was a blow-out for us or against us. We've played more close games this year than in any of my first three seasons as head coach. It shows the positive direction that Ottumwa girls basketball is headed in."
