OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa High School girls basketball team played its 36th game in the past two seasons on Monday night.
For just the fourth time, the game was decided by less than 10 points. For many of the current Bulldog varsity players, it was a game unlike any other.
Alex Murphy missed two potential game-winning shots in the final 11 seconds, including a a tip with 0.2 seconds left that came up well short clinching Ottumwa's closest win since Grace Bookin-Nosbisch's 3-point play with two seconds left lifted the Bulldogs to a 63-61 Class 5A regional first round win over Cedar Rapids Washington on Feb. 19, 2020.
That thrilling win was the 13th and final victory in the last winning season for the Bulldog girls basketball program. After Monday's thriller, Ottumwa is on pace to end that three-year drought improving to 8-5 this season with four straight wins heading into Friday's Iowa Alliance showdown against Des Moines North.
"I'm so proud of the girls. Things didn't go our way all night. We didn't play our best all-around game, but we played a game well enough to win and it took every second," Ottumwa head girls basketball coach Joe VandenBerg said. "Every single thing that happened in this game happened for a reason. It might not feel like it, but everything played out the way it should have.
"We executed well down the stretch. We hit some big shots. Girls stepped up. We started hitting some shots inside. It was a great all-around win."
While many current Bulldog varsity players haven't played in a game this close, the memories of last year's contest at Washington fueled Ottumwa on Monday. After jumping out to an 11-4 lead in the first quarter and leading 15-10 at halftime, the Bulldogs saw a four-game winning streak end last season as the Demons rallied for a 38-25 win, the first of nine straight losses Ottumwa would suffer to end the season.
As the Bulldogs continued to prove on Monday, this is not the same team as last year.
"We didn't want to have a repeat of last season," Ottumwa sophomore Nellie Morgan said. "We worked our butts off and made it work."
Ottumwa was tested by an improved Washington team that has, like the Bulldogs, already eclipsed their win total from last season. Adalyn Long sank the first of her five 3-pointers to get the scoring started.
Long would finish with a game-high 17 points, including a 14-point first half. The freshman's fourth 3-pointer of the contest gave Washington a 16-8 lead in the second quarter, the biggest deficit faced in any game for the Bulldogs since their 37-32 loss at Ames 13 nights earlier.
"Last year was rough for us," Morgan said. "When we got down in games, we got down on ourselves. This year, we make sure to stay positive and keep our energy high. It just makes everything work."
Morgan played a key role in Ottumwa's first-half sprint to the lead, collecting a free throw and a steal during a 13-3 run to close out the second quarter. Miya Fuller added a 3-pointer, a steal an assist on Brylee Jaeger's second straight basket as the Bulldogs took a sudden 21-19 lead into halftime, putting OHS in a familiar position against Washington.
"We had a small lead at halftime against them last year and they kind of took over against us in the second half," VandenBerg said. "We tried to switch defenses in the third and fourth quarters. I felt like we executed well."
Washington, however, was able to erase a four-point Ottumwa lead early in the second half, regaining a 25-24 edge on a 3-pointer by Leighton Messinger with 4:34 left in the third quarter. Fuller again stepped up late in a quarter finding Camdyn Crouse for a go-ahead lay-up off a steal in the final two minutes of the third before putting Ottumwa in front on a basket off a steal by Crouse with 46.4 seconds left, edging OHS back in front 33-31.
It would be the last points Ottumwa would score for over four minutes. Kaylin Long banked in a go-ahead 3-pointer for the Demons early in the fourth while Alex Murphy sank three free throws to put Washington on top 37-33.
"You could definitely feel the pressure in the fourth quarter," Crouse said. "We knew we had to be physical throughout the game. We knew they were going to get a body on us. We had to fight back."
Crouse scored the final three of her team-leading 16 points on a long jumper Ottumwa desperately needed with 3:37 left, cutting Washington's lead to a single point. After a putback by Maci Williams gave the Demons a 39-36 lead, the Bulldogs went into the post to final Hunter Caldwell and Morgan who had their hands full throughout the contest with Murphy and Williams.
"I've gone up against a lot of big girls. I just figured out how I could help my team best defensively," Morgan said. "I think, offensively, I was rushing a lot of my shots earlier in the game. When you've got a big girl on you, your mind goes to a lot of different places.
"You just need to figure our what works best for you."
After Caldwell scored on a feed from Fuller to cut Washington's lead to one, Ottumwa went to Morgan with the game hanging in the balance. Caldwell and Crouse found Morgan twice inside for lay-ups, the only two field goals Morgan would score in the contest.
Those two field goals proved to be huge. The consecutive makes put Ottumwa up 42-39 with just over a minute left.
"When I was running down the court, I just kept telling myself to take my time," Morgan said. "My teammates did a great job getting me in great position. They make it work better than I do. I couldn't do it without their great passes."
Murphy scored inside to give Washington a chance. The Demons (6-9) got the ball back with 11.3 seconds left and went to Murphy, who could not score over Caldwell with time running out.
Rylea Hinebaugh initially grabbed the defensive rebound, but was called for traveling just before the final buzzer. With just 0.2 seconds left, Ottumwa forced Murphy out near the free throw line with Crouse guarding the Demon's top post player on a tip that never got close to the rim.
"It was definitely nerve-racking," Crouse said of the final play. "I knew at no point should I foul. That would give them their best chance to win. I knew it would be difficult for her to get the basket with that little time left. It was just a matter of getting her away from the basket. We just couldn't let (Murphy) anywhere close to the hoop."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.