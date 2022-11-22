OTTUMWA — Life, as they say, is unfair.
Sports, of course, is the same way. How else do you describe a series of open shots that failed to fall through the hoop for the Ottumwa girls basketball team on Monday while a 3-point shot by Fort Madison senior Molly Knipe bounced off the top of the backboard and fell back through the basket?
"I can't speak for the rest of the team, but I know it gets a little frustrating when you can't get a quality look to fall," Ottumwa sophomore Camdyn Crouse. "At the time, we're getting those open looks and we continued to get them throughout the game."
The young Bulldog girls made strides despite a season-opening 34-25 loss to Fort Madison at Evans Middle School Gymnasium. Ottumwa committed just 14 turnovers against the Bloodhounds, 23 fewer than last year's 42-30 loss and nearly half as many as the 25.7 turnovers-a-game the Bulldogs averaged as a team last season.
"Take care of the ball. Take care of the ball. We've been emphasizing that throughout each practice," Crouse said. "We're doing a much better job protecting the basketball. If we keep doing that, we're going to continue to get more shots in each game."
Ottumwa (0-1) will need those shots to fall more consistently going forward, however. The Bulldogs hit just four of their first 36 field goal attempts through the first three quarters, allowing Fort Madison to build a 27-12 lead.
"When you look back at having 37 turnovers and 14 missed free throws last year in a 12-point loss, we knew we could give ourselves a chance if we held on to the ball," Ottumwa head girls basketball coach Joe VandenBerg said. "We're getting the shots. We just have to get them to fall. We're getting looks that are good with open, uncontested shots. They're just not falling right now."
Ottumwa also struggled with early foul trouble as Crouse, who finished with a team-leading nine points, picked up two fouls less than two minutes into the game. Fellow starters Nellie Morgan, Brylee Jaeger fouled out, as did Rylea Hinebaugh who checked in for Crouse early in the first quarter.
"We have to do a better job of defending without fouling. That killed us," VandenBerg said. "We have to play defense without our hands and stay in the passing lanes while staying aggressive."
As was the case on Thursday in the Iowa Hall of Pride Scrimmage against Knoxville, the Bulldogs saved their best play for the final quarter using a 13-2 run to cut a 16-point deficit all the way down to 30-25 entering the game's final minute. Hunter Caldwell scored six points during the final eight minutes, including a pair of lay-ups that gave the Bulldogs hope before a press-breaking lay-up by Halle Menke with 25.5 seconds left clinched the win for the Bloodhounds.
"We're going to be focusing in practice on executing the shots. I feel like our team is really good at taking the shots that are wide open. We just need to follow through to the rim," Caldwell said. "We really focused towards the end of the game on working together. We realized, after the first half, that there were looks we weren't taking a chance at. We starting to take those chances in the second half and it got us back in the game."
Knipe finished with a team-leading nine points and a game-high 13 rebounds for Fort Madison (1-0), who will head to Bloomfield on Nov. 28 to face Davis County (1-0). Ottumwa will kick off a busy second week of the season on Nov. 28 at Mount Pleasant before opening Iowa Alliance play at home on Dec. 2 against Des Moines Hoover. The Bulldogs will close out the week facing Fairfield at the Hellyer Student Life Center on the Indian Hills campus on Dec. 3.
