GRINNELL — Ivey Schmidt racked up 29 points for eighth-ranked (4A) Grinnell on Tuesday night, outscoring visiting Ottumwa by herself in an 83-24 non-conference win for the Tigers.
Grinnell (3-1) also received 29 points from the combination of Meredith McKinght and Haidyn Hull. McKnight finished with 17 points while Hull added 12.
Ottumwa struggled again offensively, connecting on just seven field goals in their third straight loss to open the season. Addison Ransom led OHS in scoring for the second time in three games with nine points for the Bulldogs.
"It was another rough night," Ottumwa head girls basketball coach Joe VandenBerg said. "Grinnell is good. We just had too many turnovers yet again."
Ottumwa (0-3) still has two more chances to get the first wins of the season with the last two games prior to the holiday break being held at Evans Middle School Gymnasium. The Bulldogs welcome in Fort Madison (3-1) on Saturday afternoon at 5 p.m. Ottumwa rounds out 2020 hosting Oskaloosa (3-3) on Monday night with the varsity scheduled to tip off at approximately 7:30 p.m.
"We've got to take this experience we're getting and we have to turn it around quicker," VandenBerg said. "We've got make some good progress and in game situations to put the ball in the basket."