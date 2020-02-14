OTTUMWA — Arianna Jackson capped her first regular season of varsity high school basketball by leading Des Moines Roosevelt with 18 points in a significant win for the Roughrider girls basketball team.
For the second time in eight nights, Ottumwa suffered a tough CIML Metro Conference loss to Roosevelt. The Bulldogs managed just three field goals in the second quarter and fell behind by 20 points in the second half on the way to a 58-43 defeat that clinched a perfect 10-0 run through conference play for the Roughriders.
Trinity Cheatom added 11 points for Roosevelt, matching Ottumwa senior Kacy Nickerson who tied the score at 12-12 by hitting a 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter for the Bulldogs. Roosevelt (12-9) scored 16 of the next 22 points, building a 28-18 lead late in the first half.
Kaylee Bix led Ottumwa with 12 points in the loss. Alli Bookin-Nosbisch added 10 while twin sister Grace scored nine.
Ottumwa finishes the regular season with an overall record of 12-9 and a 7-3 record in the CIML Metro, finishing second to Roosevelt in the conference standings. The Bulldogs will host Cedar Rapids Washington on Wednesday night in the opening round of the Class 5A regional tournament. Tip-off at Evans Middle School Gymnasium is set for 7 p.m.