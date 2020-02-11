Girls basketball: Bulldogs no match for No. 9 J-Hawks

Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. High around 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Windy with on and off snow showers during the evening. Low -1F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.