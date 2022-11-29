MOUNT PLEASANT — Camdyn Crouse led a balanced scoring attack for the Ottumwa girls basketball team, who avoided a fifth straight loss to the Mount Pleasant Panthers on Monday.
Crouse finished with a game-high, and career-high, 20 points for the Bulldogs in a 43-34 non-conference victory. Crouse scored six of Ottumwa's eight points in the second quarter, keeping OHS in front 17-14 at halftime before building a nine-point lead in the third quarter.
Brylee Jaeger added 12 points for OHS in the victory. Ottumwa held all-state senior Andrea Lopreato to 12 points while stymying the Panthers defensively throughout the contest.
Ottumwa (1-1) opens Iowa Alliance play at home on Friday against Des Moines Hoover. The Bulldogs then turn around to face Fairfield at the Hellyer Student Life Center on Saturday morning in the inaugural City of Bridges Classic.
