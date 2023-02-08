OTTUMWA — Brylee Jaeger knew her night wasn't over.
Even as the announcement came over the public address that Jaeger had been called for her fifth foul midway through the fourth quarter, the Ottumwa sophomore knew she wasn't done.
"I was in the corner and I knew that foul couldn't have been on me," Jaeger said. "I knew it just got announced wrong."
Jaeger did go to the bench, briefly, before returning to the floor to make a big impact on clinching another close home win for the Bulldog girls basketball team. Jaeger stole a pass in the post intended for Carlee Julius, who had forced Jaeger into four fouls and dominated in the post for visiting Des Moines Lincoln on Tuesday.
After being called for fouls throughout the night trying to deal with the 6-2 center, Jaeger drew one of the biggest cheers from her teammates second later drawing an offensive foul in the final minute of regulation. Jaeger added two free throws in the final 93 seconds to help OHS clinch a hard-fought 43-39 Iowa Alliance conference win over the Railsplitters.
"I tell our coaches all the time that I promise I won't foul, then I go in an wind up fouling," Jaeger said. "I knew the team needed me defensively against Julius. I feel like we were able to shut her down late.
"That offensive foul where I went flying was a big moment. They had gotten a couple of baskets before that. I felt like that got everyone hyped up and we got on a roll to close it out from there."
Tuesday's win was the latest close game that pushed the Bulldogs to the brink. Four of Ottumwa's last seven games have been decided by less than 10 points.
After Tuesday's win, Ottumwa is 4-0 in those close contests. The Bulldogs held off Lincoln on Tuesday just 24 hours after edging Mount Pleasant, 47-44, in a non-conference battle.
"You start to get a little bit nervous late in those close games, but it's less nerve-racking when we've had girls that have been in this scenario time after time and they've proven they can respond to the challenge," Ottumwa head coach Joe VandenBerg said. "It's becoming second nature to them. They understand how to play at the end of games even when it's tight like this.
"There was no point that we didn't feel like couldn't win this game. We executed down the stretch and made some big shots."
Ottumwa led most of the game, building a 24-14 halftime lead. With Julius posing a problem in the paint, Camdyn Crouse found the remedy from the perimeter scoring 10 of her game-high 20 points in the first quarter including all five made field goals for OHS in the opening eight minutes before finding Miya Fuller for a 3-pointer off a rebound to open a 13-point second quarter for the Bulldogs.
Defensively, Ottumwa held Lincoln to just five made field goals in the first half. Six steals in the first half by the Bulldogs also kept the Railsplitters from catching the same fire from the field that rallied Lincoln in a 53-43 win over OHS back on Jan. 6.
"We made some zone adjustments defensively to make sure we were contesting their corner shots," VandenBerg said. "That killed us in the second half at Lincoln. We made some adjustments on the fly to make sure we didn't leave their shooters open. The girls did a very good job adjusting to that."
Julius was able to use her size to record a double-double, scoring a team-leading 17 points while hauling in a game-high 23 rebounds and blocking five shots on the defensive end. Janae Wynter added 11 points for the Railsplitters, including five early in the third quarter as Lincoln cut Ottumwa's lead to 28-25 before Crouse scored on a reverse scoop late in the quarter as the Bulldogs built a 35-25 lead early in the fourth quarter.
"Camdyn did a great job playing downhill," VandenBerg said. "Shots weren't falling outside for us, so she did a good job attacking the basket when we needed it."
Lincoln (6-14, 5-4 Iowa Alliance) battled back again thanks to 3-pointers by Leiah Ochoa and Wynter as well as a 3-point play inside by Julius, cutting Ottumwa's lead all the way down to 39-37 with 1:52 left. After hitting a free throw to put the Bulldogs up three, Jaeger came streaking in on a pass intended for Julius that could have led to a lay-up that cut Ottumwa's lead to one, collecting a steal that gave the Bulldogs the ball with a chance to add to the lead.
"We play a 1-2-2 defense and when I fly down to the bottom, it's kind of like you bait them into that pass," Jaeger said. "You see that player in the post open for just a second, but I'm usually able to get there in time."
Nellie Morgan collected an offensive rebound off a miss by Crouse and drew a foul, sinking a key free throw with 1:09 left. Hinebaugh added a free throw following the charge drawn by Jaeger, giving Ottumwa (12-7, 4-5 Iowa Alliance) a five-point lead before a long jumper by A.J. Boyd gave Lincoln late hope before Jaeger sank the game-clinching free throw with 20.2 seconds to go for the Bulldogs.
"We've grown up a lot as a team. Last season, or even earlier this season, we could have given up when Lincoln made their run," Jaeger said. "Now, we stick with it. We know we need to keep pushing in those situations. That's exactly what we did."
Ottumwa heads to Des Moines East on Friday to close out the regular season. The Bulldogs held the Scarlets without a point for the first 26 minutes of a 75-3 win last month at Evans Gym, setting Ottumwa up for a chance to match the win total of the 2019-20 Bulldog girls basketball squad that went 13-10 in VandenBerg's first season as head coach.
"It would be a huge confidence booster for us knowing how good those players were on that team," Jaeger said. "That was a team with a lot of experienced players. Knowing that we're able to match their success as sophomores is pretty incredible.
"Last year was a tough year. I thought we'd gradually get to a winning season at some point. I'm not sure any of us were sure it would be this season. Now, with the success that we've been having as a team lately, our expectations are very high."
