OTTUMWA — Pitching a pair of shutouts.
As impressive as it is to
As impressive as that feat might be on the baseball or softball diamond, it might be even more impressive to accomplish on the basketball court.
The Ottumwa girls basketball team shut out Des Moines East in not just one, but two quarters on Saturday in the regular-season finale for the Bulldogs. Ottumwa scored the first 16 points of the CIML Metro clash with the Scarlets, then finished the game scoring 30 of the 32 points in the second half including all 22 points in the fourth quarter to lock up a 60-9 win.
"We struggled a little on inside scoring, but we made the outside game work with nine 3-pointers," Ottumwa head girls basketball coach Joe VandenBerg said.
The Bulldogs hit a trio of 3-pointers in the opening quarter, including two by Olivia Coram. Ottumwa also went six of seven from the free throw line during the first period.
Zoey Jones hit a 3-pointer with four seconds left in the first, sending the Bulldogs into the second quarter with a 16-0 lead.
East finally got on the scoreboard two minutes into the second quarter on a lay-up. Following a steal and a lay-up by Jones to put the Bulldogs up 18-2, a technical on the Ottumwa scorebook gave the Scarlets an opportunity to double their scoring as they hit both ends from the charity stripe.
Ottumwa would outscore East 12-3 during the remainder of the quarter to close out the first half scoring with Ottumwa taking a 30-7 lead into the locker room at halftime. Addison Ransom put seven points on the board during the second frame for the Bulldogs.
Coram opened the second half on a 3-pointer from the right wing as part of a team-leading 17-point effort. Ransom added 12 points and Jones scored 11.
After starting the season with six straight losses, Ottumwa finishes the regular season with a final record of 6-8 including a third-place finish in the CIML Metro with a final 4-3 conference mark. The Bulldogs will open postseason play in the Class 5A, Region 5 quarterfinals on Wednesday at Des Moines North.
North defeated Ottumwa by 20 earlier in the season at Des Moines, at the time dropping Ottumwa to 0-6 on the season. The Bulldogs then had a five-game losing streak snapped by North at Evans Middle School Gymnasium with a 41-38 win over an OHS squad that played short-handed without senior starter Chloe Schneckloth in the lineup.
North, 9-5 this season and the CIML Metro runner-up with an 8-2 mark, may be short-handed in the third meeting with the Bulldogs.
"North has a very good point guard (Laphina Campbell) who is out right now. We don't know if she will play in the opening round against us," stated VandenBerg, "They normally play man defense, but switch to a zone when she is out."
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Scoring
Teams 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final
DSM East 0 7 2 0 9
Ottumwa 16 14 8 22 60