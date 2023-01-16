OTTUMWA — Ottumwa head girls basketball coach Joe VandenBerg can certainly emphasize with Matt Ellis.
Just one year ago, the Ottumwa High School girls basketball team had games where they struggled to score. Twice last season, the Bulldogs were held below 10 points and were held to 12 points or fewer in two more losses.
One year later, the Bulldogs have scored at least 25 points in all 10 games. On Friday, Ottumwa scored their most points in three years rolling to a 75-3 Iowa Alliance conference win over Des Moines East holding the Scarlets without a point over the first 26 minutes of the contest.
"I told the girls before the game that it's not over until it's over. We still had to play the game," VandenBerg said. "The girls certainly didn't take the night off, which is good. Last year against East, we were only up 12 points at halftime. It wasn't a comfortable win by any means. To see the growth we've made in one year is nice."
While Ottumwa is continued to make a turn in the right direction as a program, moving within two victories of surpassing their win total from each of the past two season, East continued to struggle losing for the 48th time in their past 49 games dating back to a winless 0-14 COVID-shortened 2020-21 season. The Scarlets are averaging just over 13 points a game, falling to 0-12 overall on Friday, while being held below 10 points for the seventh time this season.
Had it not been for free throw with 5:58 left by Tabitha Hochmuth and a field goal one minute later by Amanda Yang, Ottumwa would have joined Urbandale in being the second team this season to shut out the Scarlets. VandenBerg knows what East is going through with a team feeling somewhat overwhelmed by their opponents considering some of the struggles the young Ottumwa girls basketball team went through last season.
"Their program is in a tough situation right now," VandenBerg said of East. "We've been in games like before and it's not fun. I give a lot of credit to their girls. They played hard. I don't feel like we did anything we shouldn't have done. We played basketball. We played man defense and we didn't press."
As a result, Ottumwa was able to spread the wealth with 10 different players getting ample time on the court during the contest. Camdyn Crouse scored all of her game-high 18 points in the first half as the Bulldogs scored 26 points in the first quarter and 49 points in the first 16 minutes.
Crouse was one of three Bulldog players to score in double figures during the contest. Nellie Morgan reached double figures for the second straight game, following an 11-point effort at Ames three nights earlier with 14 points on 5-6 shooting in Friday's win over the Scarlets.
"We've all worked hard during practice and it's been paying off," Morgan said. "We've been working better together than we have before. A lot of us have played together for a long time, but it's just recently that we've really started to figure out what works for each of us best. It's been great."
Brylee Jaeger added 10 points for the Bulldogs while Emma Hunger had a career night scoring eight points while pulling in three rebounds. Hunter Caldwell scored seven points sharing the ball in the post with Morgan throughout the contest as the duo continued to work together well to give Ottumwa a successful interior presence.
"Hunter and I are post buddies. We kind of know how each other play," Morgan said. "It just works between us. Last year wasn't our best year, but this year we've been working harder and we're proving we can play well together as a team."
Olivia Coram, one of just two seniors on the Bulldogs, had one of her best all-around nights on the court. Coram finished with five points, a team-leading six rebounds, a team-leading six assists and a team-leading four steals.
"These girls are so much more confidence. So many of these sophomores have gotten so much better in one year," Coram said of her younger Bulldog teammates. "I can't wait to see what they can do moving forward, not just this year, but in the next two years to come."
The Bulldog girls picked a good night to shine on the home hardwood. Several current Ottumwa Youth Basketball League players were honored at halftime and shared in a postgame pizza party with the current OHS players many of whom played in the OYBL.
"It's so cool," Coram said. "We're there role models. They look up to us. It's great to be able to play in front of them and celebrate with them afterwards."
Ottumwa (5-5, 2-4 Iowa Alliance) hosts Waterloo East on Tuesday. Varsity tip-off at Evans Middle School Gymnasium is scheduled for approximately 5:45 p.m.
