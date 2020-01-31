OTTUMWA — Ottumwa head girls basketball coach Joe VandenBerg wasn’t interested in what the scoreboard had to say on Friday night.
Those that did see the scoreboard on Friday night at Evans Middle School Gymnasium saw no reason to panic. The Bulldogs shutout Des Moines Lincoln in both the first and fourth quarters, allowing just eight points to the winless Railsplitters in a 60-8 CIML Metro Conference victory, Ottumwa’s 10th win of the season
While the outcome was in little doubt, VandenBerg used the game as a chance to teach his team how to get better. For example, after being outscored 19-0 in the first quarter, Lincoln scored five of the first nine points in the second period.
“We have a tendency to look at the scoreboard and kind of playing down sometimes because we know the game has been put away,” VandenBerg said. “There were times in the second quarter I had to call a timeout and get on our girls because we were doing that again and I wasn’t going to let it happen.”
Ottumwa finished the first half scoring the final eight points, including a three-point play by Alli Bookin-Nosbisch and a 3-pointer from Kacy Nickerson to open a 31-6 halftime lead. The Railsplitters were limited to just one field goal and two points in the entire second half.
“We’re all trying to, individually, do the best that we can out there while working together,” Nickerson said. “We still have to go out with the mindset that we’re going to play our hardest and do our best. We try to treat as any other game, go out and have fun playing together as a team.”
Grace Bookin-Nosbisch led OHS on Friday with a double-double, scoring 16 points while grabbing 10 rebounds. The Bulldog senior scored inside on lay-ups three times in the opening quarter while also finding Anne Guest and twin sister Alli for baskets in the paint to cap Ottumwa’s 19-0 start.
“We were trying to help each other and trying to play as one unit,” Grace Bookin-Nosbisch said.
Nickerson added 12 points for Ottumwa (10-5, 5-1 CIML Metro), including the first five points of the second half. Marissa Albright led Lincoln (0-16, 0-8 CIML Metro) with four points as the Railsplitters were forced into 36 turnovers by the Bulldogs.
“I had to say we didn’t do things great giving up just eight points, but we weren’t quite up in denial as much as I would like,” VandenBerg said. “There are small things that we still need to be doing better. We had a one-shot mentality on defense where we crashed the boards hard and made sure we got all the defensive rebounds. That’s something we’ve really picked up this season.”
Ottumwa hosts Des Moines North today at approximately 2 p.m. The Bulldogs will be looking to avenge a stunning 40-31 loss to the Polar Bears in Des Moines last month, a game in which Nickerson was sidelined by injury.
“I feel like we’re finally healthy and we’re starting to click,” VandenBerg said. “We didn’t want to look ahead. We had game we needed to take care of, but we’re taking this game personally. We’ve got to be ready to go. We have shoot the ball better and attack their zone. Kacy brings that extra level to our offense. Having that extra shooter on the court is going to help open that zone up even more.
“It was tough watching that first game from the sidelines,” Nickerson added. “I won’t be on the sidelines for this one.”