MOUNT PLEASANT — The Ottumwa girls basketball team had to wait two extra weeks to finally tip off the 2020-21 season.
Mount Pleasant forced the Bulldogs to wait a little longer to earn the season's first win.
The Panthers used the experience of three games already logged over the past two weeks and a full-court press that was put into the game plan just one day earlier to keep the inexperienced Bulldogs off balance in the first half, opening a 19-6 halftime lead before coming up with clutch shots in the fourth quarter to clinch a 37-25 non-conference win.
"The first half was a learning experience for us," Ottumwa head girls basketball coach Joe VandenBerg said. "We knew it would take some time to get into a flow with not having any scrimmages or other games.
"Unfortunately, it took too long."
Ottumwa fought back in the second half, trimming Mount Pleasant's lead to 25-20 early in the fourth quarter. After exchanging 3-point possessions, the Panthers scored on back-to-back 3-pointers by Kenna Lamm and Andrea Lopreato to regain an 11-point lead.
"I thought we did a much better job attacking in the second half and being aggressive," VandenBerg said. "The girls responded well to adversity. It would have been really easy to just throw in the towel."
Lopreato finished with a double-double for Mount Pleasant (2-2), scoring a game-high 12 points while hauling in 12 rebounds. Addison Ransom led Ottumwa (0-1) with eight points, connecting on three of the seven season-opening field goals for the Bulldogs.
"We had three girls that made their first varsity starts," VandenBerg said. "It was good to get back out and play. Now we just continue to learn, gain experience and push forward."
Ottumwa returns to the court on Saturday at Fort Dodge.