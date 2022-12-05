OTTUMWA — It's not just that the Ottumwa High School girls basketball team has won three of its first four games.
It's that most of the current OHS players were in middle school the last time the Bulldogs got off to this type of start.
Ottumwa followed up a 58-19 Iowa Alliance conference home win over Des Moines Hoover on Friday at Evans Middle School Gymnasium with another decisive victory on Saturday morning in the inaugural City of Bridges Classic. The Bulldogs pulled away in the second half for a 41-19 win over Fairfield, playing for the first time at the Hellyer Student Life Center on the home floor of top-ranked, unbeaten Indian Hills.
"We've always come here and watched (IHCC) games. We've also practiced here a couple times, but you never really feel the size of the court until you play a game here," Ottumwa sophomore Camdyn Crouse said. "It was kind of surreal to actually be out here on this court instead of watching it from afar.
"Having the ability to play on a college court is so different. You wouldn't think it would be, but it was a different feeling."
Both teams struggled just over 12 hours after competing in home conference contests. While the Bulldogs dominated Hoover, allowing just three points in each of the first two quarters on Friday, Fairfield fell to Washington 62-32 as the inexperienced Trojans continue to struggle to find consistent scoring.
Those struggles continued throughout Saturday's contest. Fairfield committed 26 turnovers and shot just 20 percent (7-35) from the field.
"We're bits and pieces right now. We haven't put it all together yet," said Rebecca Becker, Fairfield's first-year head girls basketball coach. "We came off a tough game against Washington. Maybe I should have substituted a little bit more, but my kids were hanging in there."
Fairfield pulled within 11-9 of Ottumwa midway through the second quarter and nearly tied the game on a 3-point jumper by Maddie Jones that just missed. Ottumwa would respond scoring six straight points to build a 17-11 halftime lead before holding the Trojans to just one field goal in the third quarter, forcing nine turnovers while allowing just nine field goal attempts stretching the lead to 29-13.
"We've executed really well over the last 10 days," Ottumwa head girls basketball coach Joe VandenBerg said. "The girls are putting in the time and the effort. You're starting to see us play some better basketball than we've played in awhile."
While the Bulldogs continued to play stellar defense, allowing just 26.5 points a game including 19 points in back-to-back wins, Fairfield managed just four points in the paint in the second half. Addison Ferrell scored twice off inbound passes as the Trojans struggled to consistently take the ball to the basket.
"We had Ottumwa players in some foul trouble in the first half and we quit attacking the basket in the second half," Becker said. "We have to keep doing that, especially with teams that are going to pressure us and play us man to man."
Coming off a 10-point effort on Friday against Des Moines Hoover, Hunter Caldwell added eight points and a game-high nine rebounds on Saturday for the Bulldogs against Fairfield. Caldwell scored two of Ottumwa's first three field goals in Saturday's contest.
"I think we've improved tremendously at reading defenses," Caldwell said. "It definitely boosts our confidence winning against Hoover. We were prepared for a game that would be a lot more physical and I think we handled it well."
Nellie Morgan led Ottumwa to the win on Friday over Hoover with 12 points before scoring five points and grabbing six rebounds on Saturday at the Hellyer Center against the Trojans. After struggling to find the range early, Camdyn Crouse would sink one of Ottumwa's two shots from 3-point range inside the home arena of the Indian Hills Warriors finishing the City of Bridges Classic opener with a game-high 15 points.
"It was a little bit different shooting the ball here. That second 3-point line really kind of throws you off," Crouse said. "I knew that if I wanted to get one to fall, I just had to keep shooting. We came out really well and worked to outfight (Fairfield) in every quarter."
Ashlyn Lisk, Fairfield's lone senior, led the Trojans in the City of Bridges Classic with nine points.
"We came in here knowing what we needed to do. We battled and did our best," Lisk said. "There was a little more pressure considering the setting. We're learning and getting better every day."
Ottumwa (3-1, 1-0) heads to Des Moines North for Iowa Alliance Conference action. Fairfield (0-3, 0-1) returns to Southeast Conference action on Friday hosting Fort Madison.
