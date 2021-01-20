OTTUMWA — Even in the midst of a winning streak, there are always things to work on.
"We are certainly happy to win by 34 points," stated the Ottumwa Bulldog girls basketball skipper, Joe VandenBerg. "We need to do a better job of shooting free throws and clean up our transition from quarter to quarter."
Coach VandenBerg was accurate in his assessments even after the Bulldogs beat the Bobcats of Marshalltown 54-20 on Senior Night, the fourth straight win for Ottumwa after an 0-6 start to the season. Despite hitting on only three of 15 free throw attempts in the first half, the Bulldogs had little trouble out of the gate against the struggling Bobcats.
While Marshalltown opened the scoring on a 3-pointer by Lily Roberts, Ottumwa quickly responded with a 3-pointer by Isabelle Mellin. The Bulldogs outscored the Bobcats 16-2 during the remainder of the first quarter, which included a buzzer beater lay-up by Anne Guest.
The Bulldog defense was the saving grace in the second period, as they gave up only six points while scoring only three. Following a jumper by Olivia Coram, the Bulldogs managed only one more point, going one for nine at the free throw line during the period. Ottumwa closed out the first half leading the Bobcats 19-11.
Ottumwa's offensive resurgence, combined with a stingy defense by the Bulldogs put the game under the control of the home team in the second half. Marshalltown managed only two points during the third frame on a jumper midway through the quarter.
Seven different players scored for the Bulldogs during the third period.
"I was very pleased with the balanced scoring attack tonight, as all 10 players who entered the game scored for us," stated VandenBerg.
Ottumwa held a commanding 36-13 lead over the Bobcats heading into the final frame.
The fourth quarter proved to be the biggest offensive output by Marshalltown as they scored seven points. Ottumwa would put 18 points on the scoreboard, including eight free throws in eleven attempts, as they finished 14 of 32 from charity stripe.
Ottumwa's leading scorers included Addison Ransom and Guest, one of five senior players honored on Tuesday, with nine points apiece. Two more seniors added 15 combined points for the Bulldogs as Jones added eight and Mellin scored seven.
Mellin, Jones and Guest were honored along with Chloe Schneckloth and Josie Lemonds. Ottumwa (4-6, 2-1 CIML Metro) travels to Des Moines Hoover on Friday as the Bulldogs seek their fifth straight win.
"Marshalltown's only win was a one-point victory over Hoover," commented VandenBerg, "We will have to be ready to play. They typically run a 2-3 zone defense."
Hoover (1-4, 1-3 CIML Metro) fell to Ankeny Centennial, 94-10, on Tuesday night.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Scoring
Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final
Marshalltown 5 6 2 7 20
Ottumwa 16 3 17 18 54