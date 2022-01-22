OTTUMWA — The last time the Ottumwa High School girls basketball team played at home, the Bulldogs managed just 16 points against Urbandale.
Ottumwa managed to score 16 points again at Evans Middle School Gymnasium on Friday. In the first quarter.
In fact, the Bulldogs scored 17 points in the opening eight minutes against CIML Metro conference rival Des Moines Hoover. That was just the start of another successful night on the hardwood as Ottumwa racked up 26 more points in the second quarter, building a 43-8 halftime lead, while spreading the wealth during a 68-12 win over the Huskies extending Ottumwa's current winning streak to four straight games.
"We talked all year about breaking the season into thirds. We played that first third before the holiday break. Now, we're in that second third of the season," Ottumwa head girls basketball coach Joe VandenBerg said. "We knew we'd get our feet underneath us when the season began. It was just going to take some time. We're starting to see some things click, we're playing a lot better, we're playing with a lot more confidence and we've got girls stepping up."
The balanced effort on both ends of the court resulted in Ottumwa forcing Hoover into 34 turnovers with nine different Bulldogs collecting at least one of the team's 24 steals, led by a six-steal night from Brylee Jaeger. Camdyn Crouse added five steals while scoring 13 points and leading a balanced Bulldog offensive attack by dishing out six of Ottumwa's 18 assists coming from 10 different players.
Hunter Caldwell added 15 points, narrowly missing out on a double-double by grabbing a game-high eight rebounds. Eight different Ottumwa players also collected multiple boards to extend the winning streak.
"We've worked a lot over the past two weeks on bonding and working with each other to figure out the strengths and weaknesses of everyone," Caldwell said. "It helps us on the court. We're a whole different team than we were earlier in the season."
Addison Ransom matched Caldwell with a game-high 15 points. If Ottumwa (6-8, 4-2 CIML Metro) can win Monday night at Washington, the Bulldogs would match the five-game winning streak that Ransom was a part of last season with a much-more experienced group of teammates.
"I really never saw this coming," Ransom said. "Our confidence is 100 times better. We're working so much better together. I had confidence all season that we'd do better as the season was going along. I see it every day in practice. It was just a matter of putting it all together during the games. I still would not have imagined we'd go on the same type of winning streak we went on last year."
Serenity Nelson scored 10 of Hoover's 12 points on Friday. The Huskies fell to 0-14 overall this season, with five losses coming in CIML Metro conference play.