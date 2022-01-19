MARSHALLTOWN — The Ottumwa High School girls basketball team was guaranteed to gain to gain experience with so many young players stepping on to the court this season.
Currently, the Bulldogs are experiencing something that was far from a guarantee.
A winning streak.
Camdyn Crouse and Hunter Caldwell scored 20 of their team-leading 25 combined points in the second half on Tuesday night as the Bulldogs battled through a physical night at Marshalltown. Ottumwa used a seven-point run midway through the second half to pull away from the Bobcats, ultimately holding on to earn a third straight win with a 49-40 decision in the battle of future Iowa Alliance rivals on George Funk Court.
"It was a hard-fought win," Ottumwa head girls basketball coach Joe VandenBerg said. "It was hard to get a flow going, but we found a way to get it done."
Ottumwa was able to lead virtually from start to finish after Miya Fuller connected on the first two field goals of the game, helping the Bulldogs open the contest with a 6-0 lead. Marshalltown rallied to tie Ottumwa at 13-13 with 3:45 left in the first half before a 5-1 run to close the second quarter lifted the Bulldogs to an 18-14 halftime lead.
Crouse led Ottumwa, scoring 16 points including 13 in the second half as the Bulldogs used a 5-0 run to open a 29-21 lead after three quarters. Hunter Caldwell added nine points with seven coming in the final 16 minutes as the Bulldogs overcame 44 combined fouls called on the two teams to extend their current winning streak.
"We grew up a lot in this game," VandenBerg said. "We battled adversity all evening and pushed through. I'm proud of all the girls and job they did."
Addison Ransom finished with eight points for OHS before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Lily Roberts led all scorers with 19 points for Marshalltown (1-13), but like Ransom also fouled out in the final period.
Ottumwa (5-8) will look for their fourth straight win on Friday in the team's first home game since a 49-16 loss to Urbandale back on Dec. 21. The Bulldogs host CIML Metro rival Des Moines Hoover in a rematch of Ottumwa's 59-32 win over the Huskies earned back on Dec. 17.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ottumwa 49, Marshalltown 40
OTTUMWA (5-8) — Rylea Hinebaugh 1 0-0 2, Camdyn Crouse 5 3-7 16, Miya Fuller 2 2-2 6, Addison Ransom 3 2-7 8, Nellie Morgan 1 0-0 2, Hunter Caldwell 3 3-4 9, Brylee Jaeger 2 2-2 6, Kennedy Hugen 0 0-0 0, Chloe Bradley 0 0-2 0. TOTALS 17 12-24 49.
MARSHALLTOWN (1-13) — Rachel Smith 0 0-0 0, Sara Huffman 3 0-4 6, Lily Roberts 5 7-9 19, Amaya Moore 0 2-2 2, Kaylin Smith 1 0-0 2, Mya Gallegos 0 0-0 0, Laney Danielson 1 1-3 3, Malena Kammerer 0 0-0 0, Sophie Younkin 2 4-8 8. TOTALS 12 14-26 40.
OTTUMWA 11 7 11 20 — 49
MHS 7 7 7 19 — 40
3-Point Goals–Ottumwa 3 (Crouse 3), MHS 2 (Roberts 2). Team Fouls–Ottumwa 20, MHS 24. Fouled Out–Ransom, Moore, Danielson, K.Smith. Technical Fouls–Ottumwa coach, MHS coach.