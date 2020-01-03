FAIRFIELD – The Fairfield girls basketball team had plenty of chances to sole possession of the outright Southeast Conference lead on Friday night.
Now, the Trojans will likely have to wait for a trip to Keokuk later this winter to earn a conference title in 2020.
Despite the loss of leading scorer Michenna Davis with seven minutes left in the fourth quarter, Keokuk erased a seven-point deficit and rallied again after being forced into overtime by a buzzer-beating 3-point jumper by Shaylin Drish. Alivia Myhre scored the final four points of the night for the Chiefs, including a go-ahead jumper with over a minute left in Keokuk’s 68-65 victory, improving to 4-0 in the Southeast Conference taking a one-game lead over the Trojans.
“I thought our team was done, foul-wise, but our girls really stepped up when we needed them to,” Keokuk head girls basketball coach Mike Davis said. “It took a lot of grit and determination to pull this one out.”
The battle for the conference lead lived up to the hype as Keokuk and Fairfield, no strangers to big-game encounters, exchanged 20 lead changes in 36 physical minutes. That physicality nearly cost the Chiefs with Davis fouling out and three more players (Kaleigh Hall, Cassidy Koeber, Haylee Davis) finishing the game with four fouls.
Fairfield failed to capitalize on the advantage, losing their own senior starter to fouls in overtime when Destiny Gridley left with 10 points and nine rebounds. Jeff Miller, the first-year head coach of the Trojans, pinpointed another missed opportunity for his team at the charity stripe.
“We were 12-26 from the line. They (Keokuk) were 12-19. That was really the biggest difference in the game,” Miller said. “We just couldn’t put them away. Their best player fouled out with seven minutes left and we couldn’t stop them from dropping the ball off inside for points.”
It took less than three minutes for Keokuk to erase a 49-42 Fairfield lead in the fourth quarter. Abby Wolter scored the first six points during a 10-2 run for the Chiefs before Cassidy Koeber stepped up with back-to-back go-ahead lay-ups, giving Keokuk a 52-51 lead with three minutes left in regulation.
“I just felt like we needed to keep pushing, but it was initially a confidence boast to see Michenna go out of the game,” Drish said. “Knowing one of their top players was out of the game probably gave (Keokuk) players the extra sense of urgency. They understood they had to pick it up for their teammate.”
Fairfield (4-3, 3-1 SE) and Keokuk continued to battle right down to the wire as the Chiefs again erased a late deficit, scoring seven straight points in the final minute including a go-ahead lay-up with under 30 seconds left by Koeber, who finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Chiefs.
After a wild scramble at mid court ended with Keokuk controlling the basketball. Myhre made two free throws with 5.8 seconds left to give the Chiefs a 59-56 lead. Fairfield immediately inbounded the ball with Drish finding Darby Kaska, who kicked the ball back to Drish for a deep 3-pointer as time expired that swished through the net to force overtime.
“I just knew there wasn’t much time left to get a shot off. It was 50-50 for me whether it was going in or not,” Drish said. “There wasn’t really a plan on that play. You just push the basketball up and have confidence in your shot.”
Drish added the first four points of overtime for Fairfield, finishing with a game-high 28 points in the loss. Hannah Simpson added a lay-up with under two minutes left that gave the Trojans a 65-64 lead before Myhre answered with a long jumper and two free throws in the final minute.
Simpson missed twice inside in an attempt to give Fairfield the lead back. Down 68-65 in the final seconds, Drish missed short on a bid for a 3-pointer that might have forced a second session of overtime.
“I was pretty tired at that point,” Drish said. “My legs just were not into that last shot.
“Shay was a warrior for us,” Miller added. “She did everything we could have asked from her to win this game. There were plenty of opportunities we had to win, but we’re playing with a lot of sophomores. It’s a tough loss at home, but give Keokuk credit for finding a way to win. If you want to win this conference title, we’ll have to find a way to win at their place.”