FAIRFIELD — The quest for a fourth straight Southeast Conference win between Keokuk and Fairfield was ultimately decided in the first four minutes.
Abby Wolter scored six points and assisted on three more, setting up Makenna Altgilbers 3-pointer on Keokuk's third possession, as the Chiefs jumped out to a 13-0 lead midway through the opening quarter of a battle with Fairfield for the outright conference lead. The Trojans got close, but never really got comfortable falling 54-46 in the final game for each team before the holiday break.
Keokuk heads into 2022 alone atop the Southeast Conference standings, improving to 4-0 in conference play so far this season. Fairfield is alone in second place in the standings at 3-1 following a final frustrating effort in 2021.
"I called two timeouts in those first five minutes just to try and stop the bleeding," Fairfield head girls basketball coach Pat Pacha said. "Once we got down 13-0, we tried to make a game out of it. We did, but you can't get that far behind a good team like Keokuk."
Wolter keyed the early run for the Chiefs, kicking off a big night for the senior that ended with a pair of late free throws to close out a game-high 21-point effort. Wolter was 7-17 from the floor and finished 5-10 from the foul line after missing three of her first four foul shots in the first three quarters.
"Abby's the MVP of our league," Pacha said of Wolter. "She's been the MVP the last two years for a reason. She makes (Keokuk) go. They also had other players step up and we didn't meet that in those first five minutes."
Fairfield chipped away at Keokuk's initial 13-point advantage, using three points from Danielle Breen and a surprising baseline jumper from Savannah Hollander to pull within 14-5 after one quarter. Anna Dunlap also stepped up for the Trojans off the bench, sinking three free throws in the opening two minutes of the second quarter cutting Keokuk's lead to six before Wolter scored on a putback to put the Chiefs up 16-8.
"I think the girls were a little shell-shocked at how the game started," Pacha said of the Trojans. "I was trying to stay calm in the huddle during those early timeouts. I kept telling them they just needed to battle back. They dug themselves a bit of a hole, but there was plenty of time to dig themselves out of it."
Ashlyn Lisk provided the Trojans with another unexpected spark off the bench, sinking a deep 3-pointer late in the first half cutting Keokuk's lead to 18-13. Fairfield had multiple chances to get even closer, but failed to convert offensively allowing the Chiefs to take a 20-13 lead into the half as the Trojans dealt with foul trouble as starters Delaney Breen and Kelsey Pacha each picked up three fouls in the first 16 minutes.
"We had chances throughout the game, but we weren't able to convert those chances into points," Pat Pacha said. "Those are all correctable errors that we can work on during the holiday break."
Keokuk (5-3, 4-0 Southeast) was able to hold Fairfield off by avoiding the same key turnovers that halted the Trojans on the offensive end. Fairfield failed to record a steal in the contest, narrowly missing chances throughout the game to create transition offense as the Chiefs finished with just five turnovers for the game in a physical battle.
"We preached that a lot after our win at Fort Madison on Friday. I just did not think we played very well in that game even though we ended up winning," Keokuk head girls basketball coach Mike Davis said. "The biggest thing for us was to value the basketball. We had to keep Fairfield off the boards and made sure to attack the basket whenever there was an opportunity. We didn't have to force too much. We did a good job of executing offensively."
Fairfield made one last run at the Chiefs in the fourth quarter, cutting Keokuk's lead to 46-40 in the final two minutes. After a missed free throw by Wolter, the Trojans had a chance to get as close as three with Delaney Breen briefly open outside the 3-point arc on the ensuing possession.
Ultimately, the Trojans looked like a team out of its comfort zone. Breen, the team's top 3-point shooter, turned down the look that would have cut Keokuk's lead to 46-43 with well over a minute left after missing three earlier attempts from deep as Fairfield ultimately turned the ball over when Dunlap traveled after driving into the post with 1:29 left.
Wolter made two free throws after a quick foul by Fairfield, putting Keokuk up 50-43. Hollander briefly gave the Trojans (4-3, 3-1 Southeast) a spark by converting a 3-point play to again pull Fairfield within five before Abby Belba scored at the end of a press break by the Chiefs in the final minute.
Altgilbers finished with 12 points for Keokuk while Kayde Martin scored 10 points, hauled in a team-best seven rebounds and dished out a team-leading three assists. Danielle Breen finished with a team-leading 14 points for Fairfield, who will return from the holiday break to challenge South Central Conference-leading Centerville at the Lakeview Gymnasium in Appanoose County on Monday, Jan. 3.