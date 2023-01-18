Girls basketball: Clutch shots lift Warriors past Cardinal

ELDON — Annabelle Cormier wasn't the only Van Buren County player to hit a big shot at Cardinal.
It just so happened that Cormier hit the most timely shot of the night.
Tied at 40 with less than two minutes left, Cormier found herself open on the wing. The senior guard stepped up to sink a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1:40 remaining, giving the Warriors a lead they would never relinquish in a 43-40 win over the Comets in the renewal of a former Southeast Iowa Superconference south division rivalry.
"It helps a lot when we're all scoring threats and we've all put points on the board," Cormier said. "There were several of us that had big shots to tie the game or give us a lead.
"When the rest of the team is feeling good and hitting shots, it brings me up too."
Cormier finished with a team-high 14 points and four assists, helping the Warriors bounce back after falling to one local rival at home over the weekend. Davis County took home the new Fox River Rivalry trophy from Keosauqua building an early lead and never looking back in a 50-34 victory.
On Monday, Van Buren County appeared to be following the same script to success. Marlee Mertens and Sydney Meierotto sank 3-pointers late in the first quarter as part of an 8-0 run that put the Warriors ahead of Cardinal 13-5 heading into the second quarter.
"It's great when everyone shoots, drives to the basket and scores," Cormier said. "That's what we need."
Cardinal struggled through the first half from the field, missing 21 of 26 field goal attempts preventing the Comets from getting any closer than five points in the second quarter. Cormier led the way with eight points in the first half as the Warriors took a 23-13 lead into the half.
Still, Van Buren County head coach Marley Hall had a feeling putting away Cardinal would not be that easy.
"That's just how it works between these schools. It's a good, healthy rivalry," Hall said. "I kind of had a feeling going into halftime that lead wasn't going to be enough. I had a feeling Cardinal was going to come out of the locker room firing and being really aggressive."
Despite an initial turnaround jumper by Ivy Davidson that gave Van Buren County a 12-point lead, Cardinal was poised to make a second-half run. Cynthia Albert got the Comets back in the game scoring seven points in the final four minutes of the quarter as part of a game-high 17-point night for the junior while sophomore Ashlynn Patrick collected three rebounds, three assists and two steals late in the period as Cardinal used a 10-1 run to cut the Warrior lead to three.
"We've always been rivals with Cardinal, even if they're not in our conference anymore," Cormier said. "We knew they were going to come out even stronger in the second half. They got us in a little bit of trouble."
Albert completely erased Van Buren County's lead by sinking a 3-pointer 52 seconds into the fourth quarter. It would be the first of three times Cardinal would catch the Warriors on the scoreboard in the final eight minutes.
Meierotto twice put Van Buren County on top with a tiebreaking jumper and a tiebreaking free throw off two offensive rebounds. Cormier followed with her third made 3-pointer, giving the Warriors a 35-31 lead, before Ava Ferrell scored on a putback and found Kinsey Hissem off a second offensive rebound for a long jumper that tied the game for the fifth time with 1:57 to go.
"We just needed to stay calm and collected," Cormier said. "We talked a lot. They (Cardinal) were trying to set up screens and get up more outside shots. We just needed to reassure each other that we were good. It's all about teamwork."
Cardinal answered Cormier's tiebreaking 3-pointer with a long jumper just inside the arc by Hissem, cutting Van Buren County's lead to 38-37. Meierotto closed out an eight-point effort with jumper in the final minute before finding Callie Kracht off a steal to seemingly put the game away giving the Warriors a five-point lead.
Ferrell, however, gave Cardinal a chance by collecting her ninth rebound and sinking a much-needed 3-pointer with 11.8 seconds left, cutting the Van Buren County lead to 42-40. After Davidson split a pair of free throws, Cardinal had a chance to extend the game with a 3-pointer.
Hissem missed a shot to tie in the final five seconds before a foul gave Cardinal the ball back with 1.8 seconds left. Trying to get a shooter free for a 3-point look, Brenna Guiter was whistled for an illegal screen giving the Warriors the chance to inbound the ball clinching a hard-earned non-conference win.
"This was probably more intense than some of our closer games. It's the first time we truly had to battle back and forth late like that," Hall said. "We know Cardinal well. These kids have played each other in a multitude of sports throughout the years. I thought the kids did a good job keeping their composure."
Davidson added 12 points and 15 rebounds for the Warriors, including a tremendous effort for an offensive rebound midway through the fourth quarter. Soaring in from across the court, Davidson was fouled on the rebound and came down on her hand, but would stay in the game to score three more points and grab three more rebounds before the final buzzer sounded.
"I bent all of my fingers back on that play, but I knew I was going to get back up," Davidson said. :I wasn't coming out of the game at that point. It hurt, but you have to take on these type of opportunities. We still consider Cardinal a big rival for us. We weren't going to let a chance to win a game like this slip away."
Van Buren County could not parlay that tough road win over Cardinal into a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division upset of 12th-ranked West Burlington on Tuesday. The Falcons jumped out to a 17-4 lead and never looked back, winning 61-37 over the Warriors on Fred Parsons Court.
Cardinal, meanwhile, allowed 32 points in the first quarter to fourth-ranked (2A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont in a 74-26 South Central Conference loss to the unbeaten Rockets. EBF improved to 13-0 on the season and will carry a 10-0 record into Friday's contest with Clarke, who remained tied for second in the SCC with Knoxville three games behind the Rockets at 7-3 with a 62-32 win over Albia who fell to 5-10 overall and 2-8 in the conference.
Van Buren County (4-10, 2-9 SEI south) heads to Central Lee on Friday. Cardinal (1-13, 0-10 SCC) heads to Bloomfield on Friday to take on Davis County.
