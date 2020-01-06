ELDON – Entering Monday night, Cardinal would have been thrilled to hold Emilee Linder to a single point.
The Pekin girls basketball squad is hardly a one-player show. Erika Coleman has been proving that as of late, topping a career-high set just two games earlier by reaching 20 points for the first time in her prep basketball career as the Panthers pulled away for a 51-24 win over the Comets on Monday night.
“I’ve been building my confidence to shoot more and take the ball to the basket more,” Coleman said. “There are a lot of times I’ll let our other shooters and Kerrigan (Pope) handle the scoring. Teams try to shut us down outside. When that happens, we have the confidence to take the ball and attack inside.”
Coleman reached her career high before halftime, scoring 16 points in the first half including nine points in the first quarter all scored in the paint.
“It was really rewarding,” Coleman said. “Once I got to 10, my mindset was on pushing towards 20.”
Pope added a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, finishing the game on the floor despite collecting her fourth foul early in the fourth quarter. Sophie Wittrock, who also finished with four fouls, got Pekin rolling defensively grabbing six of her game-high 10 steals in the opening quarter as the Panthers finished a back-and-forth opening period with eight straight points and a 15-8 lead.
“When Emilee and I are getting guarded really well on the offensive end, we have to make it up on defense,” Wittrock said. “I started to anticipate their passes out top. Once I could steal it there, it would usually give us the chance to score on a fast break.”
Madison Cloke led Cardinal with eight points on Monday after pouring in 24 points Friday in a dramatic Southeast Iowa Superconference South Division dual with Danville. Bella Smith got the best of Cloke and Comets, scoring 32 points to lead the Bears to a 47-46 win in overtime.
“From day one to right now, you can see our girls are starting to fight even more. They’re no longer accepting losing,” Cardinal head coach Makenzie Ostrander said. “They’re getting the heart and the fight to be a winning team. Now, we just have to get over the hump that turn close losses into close wins.”
Cardinal (2-8, 1-6 division) returns to SEI South action at Holy Trinity on Tuesday night. Pekin (7-2), meanwhile, will have the rest of the week off to prepare for Friday’s return to SEI North action at Wapello as the Panthers begin the second half of conference play.