PEKIN — Chris Becker knew it was going to be a challenging season for the Cardinal girls basketball team.
That made Saturday afternoon's win at Pekin so gratifying.
The Comets snapped a 13-game losing streak that dated all the way back to early December, rallying in the fourth quarter for a 32-29 win over the Panthers. Clutch 3-pointers by Ashlynn Patrick and Ava Ferrell, as well as a tenacious defensive effort in the final minute, helped Cardinal earn its first win since a 38-35 victory at Moravia exactly seven weeks earlier.
"It's been a season of growth even though it hasn't been seen on the scoreboard," said Becker after earning his second win in his second season as Cardinal girls head basketball coach. "I'm happy for the girls to get another game in the win column. They've worked hard and never quit all season. That's a great aspect not only in the game of basketball, but in the game of life. You can take that with you and be successful wherever you go.
"No matter what the score and no matter what the record is, they continue to do what I ask of them. I pushed them a little bit and they responded."
One of the Comet players that have pushed themselves to step up this season has been Cynthia Albert. For the fourth time in the past five games, Albert reached double figures in scoring leading Cardinal on Saturday with 11 points.
"I've kind of grown mentally this season and kind of gotten away from playing scared," Albert said. "I'm trying to step into a leadership role as an upperclassman."
The Comets entered the season with just two seniors and four upperclassmen overall, requiring younger players to step up as starters or top players off the bench. One of those upperclassmen, junior Emma Becker, was lost for the season back in September after suffering a torn ACL early in the Comets' volleyball season.
"I knew, with lower numbers and with Emma being out, I'd have to step into a guard position and start hitting some open shots," Albert said. "I worked over the summer shooting more. My assistant coach has helped me a lot with my confidence. It's just a matter of having that confidence that, if you just flick your wrist, that shot's going to go in."
Cardinal used an early 11-2 run to open a seven-point lead on the Panthers. Summer LaRue came off the bench to sink a jumper early in the second quarter, opening a 13-6 lead for the Comets.
Albert's confidence as a shooter paid off on a corner 3-pointer late in the first half, giving Cardinal a 17-11 lead. Pekin responded with long jumpers from Brooke Miller and Claire Roth along with four made free throws six attempts taking a 20-19 lead at the half.
Pekin built leads in each of the final two quarters, scoring the first three points of the second half to open a 23-19 lead before five straight points by the Comets put Cardinal back on top heading into the fourth quarter. Emma Phillips answered by scoring on a feed from Ranae Eubanks on the first possession of the final period before sinking a pair of free throws, giving the Panthers a 27-24 edge with five minutes left.
"Even though our record doesn't show it, we work really hard and we try to make other teams as uncomfortable as possible," Albert said. "We've definitely gained confidence in ourselves to never give up. We just realize we need to keep pushing the ball towards the hoop and keep getting shots."
That mindset allowed Cardinal to hit the big shots with the game on the line in the final four minutes. Patrick lined in a tying 3-pointer with 3:30 left before an errant Panther pass gave Cardinal the ball back seconds later. On the ensuing possession, Ferrell got free for a 3-pointer that swished home, putting the Comets on top for good.
Claire Roth sank two free throws with 3:12 remaining, pulling Pekin within 30-29. Turnovers kept both teams from being able to change that score throughout the next three minutes, ultimately leading to a possession for the Panthers with 32 seconds left and a chance to score a go-ahead basket.
Instead, Cardinal pressured Pekin throughout the biggest possession of the game. Phillips finally got a pass and an open look from the free throw line with the shot clock about the expire. The shot rimmed out, allowing Ferrell to grab the rebound before Patrick drew a foul and sank two free throws with 2.8 seconds left.
Pekin had one more chance to tie the game, even connecting on a long pass to Roth over the half-court line. Roth stepped out of bounds, however, after catching the pass allowing Cardinal to inbound the ball and run out the clock.
"The girls knew what they needed to do and still couldn't do it," Pekin head girls basketball coach Davis Eidahl said. "The girls knew what we needed to run. We just couldn't get it done."
Phillips led Pekin with 12 points, six rebounds and three steals. The Panthers and Comets, both 2-14 on the season, will be back in conference action on Tuesday with Pekin hosting Hillcrest Academy in Southeast Iowa Superconference north play while Cardinal hosts Albia in a South Central Conference contest.
