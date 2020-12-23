WEST BURLINGTON — There would be no easing into the water this season for many members of the Cardinal girls basketball team.
Six underclassmen, including four freshmen, have had to dive into the deep end logging several key varsity minutes through the first six games of the season for the Comets. They've been swimming with sharks for most of that time, facing some of southern Iowa's best talents and teams during Southeast Iowa Superconference south division play.
On Tuesday, Cardinal wrapped up 2020 facing perhaps the best team in the SEISC south. Sydney Marlow and Abbey Bence both scored 21 points for West Burlington, who remained unbeaten while breaking into the top 10 of the Class 3A statewide rankings on Wednesday after posting an 80-29 conference home win over the young Comets on Tuesday.
"For just having three seniors, the younger players have really stepped up for us and taken on the added responsibility and the roles they have to play," said Alexia McClure, one of Cardinal's three seniors. "We don't ever give up, no matter what the score is. We just have to come back from holiday break and be ready to do better at the start of the year."
Beyond the experience edge, West Burlington (6-0, 5-0 SEI south) took advantage of their size scoring several quality looks right around the hoop. The Falcons closed 2020 out shooting 73 percent from the field (30-41) with a 26-11 rebounding edge, 22 assists and 21 steals.
Despite those numbers, head coach Makenzie Ostrander saw a blueprint on how to beat the Falcons. Right now, the Comets still have to work at being able to execute that game plan.
"If you get past their half-court pressure and get into your offense, it will work. You just have to get past that pressure," Ostrander said. "West Burlington isn't just tall, they're super long. Having kids that aren't very tall, it's hard to get around that.
"We worked during the game on making bounce passes instead of trying to go over the top. We didn't have as many turnovers as we normally do. That's a plus."
As was an 11-point first half for Kinsey Hissem, good enough to lead the Comets in scoring. Hissem, a 5-6 sophomore forward, scored all six points in the first quarter for Cardinal with four tough field goals made in the post beyond the long reach of the Falcons.
"Kinsey went from playing at guard on the junior varsity team last year to being my one of my starting varsity post players," Ostrander said. "She can jump out of the gym. I just have to get her contained. I'm really excited for the second half of the season for her."
Sydney Marlow and Abbey Bence each scored 21 points to lead West Burlington. Cardinal (2-5, 1-5 SEI south) returns to the court hosting Danville in conference play on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
"I'm just as hopeful and just as optimistic as I was at the start of the year," Ostrander said. "It's a chance to wipe our slate clean, get a week off to work at getting better before we start all over again."