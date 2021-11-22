Cardinal sophomore Emma Becker takes the ball to the basket in front of her father and head coach, Chris Becker, while being pursued by Twin Cedars teammates Rylee Dunkin (3) and Brooke Roby (5) last Tuesday at the Pekin Jamboree. Becker scored 10 points and dished out a team-leading nine assists on Monday in a season-opening 49-25 win over Columbus.