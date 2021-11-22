ELDON — The Cardinal Comets girls' basketball team opened the season at home with a decisive 49-25 win over Columbus in a Southeast Iowa Super Conference cross-division battle.
"We shot the ball really well tonight," assessed Cardinal head coach Chris Becker, "We played fast, especially in the first half like we planned."
The first quarter was all Cardinal as Ava Ferrell hit a jumper from the right baseline just 35 seconds into the game to start a streak of 11 unanswered Comet points. Dera Vela finally scored for the Wildcats on a jumper at the 4:30 mark, the only two points Columbus would score in the entire first quarter.
Nicoa McClure would hit a 3-point goal in route to putting up six of her 10 points for the contest on the board during the first frame. The buzzer would end the first quarter with the Comets a blaze, holding an 18-2 advantage.
More of the same followed in the second quarter. Cardinal continued to dominate play as five different players scored to give the Comets a commanding 33-8 lead at halftime.
Ferrell would close out the half, hitting a jumper from the left baseline with 1:05 on the clock, followed by with a jumper from the right baseline with just 20 ticks left in the first half The Comets would hold on during the third quarter despite a run of eight consecutive points by the Wildcats, prompting a timeout call by Becker.
Cynthia Albert's jump shot cut the net at the buzzer, keeping the Comets in control with a 42-17 lead. Emma Becker led Cardinal with nine assists on the night.
"She was able to find her teammates," Chris Becker said of his starting sophomore daughter.
The Comets also showed balanced scoring as Albert led the squad with 11 points. Emma Becker followed with 10 while Ferrell, Hissem and McClure each adding eight points.
Ferell and Albert each collected seven rebounds to lead Cardinal, Hissem and McClure pulling down six boards while freshman post player Brenna Guiter grabbed five rebounds for the Comets in her varsity debut.
Cardinal (1-0) next travels to Donnelson to take on Central Lee in the SEISC south division opener on Tuesday night.
"They lost a key guard (Mya Merschman) to graduation," quipped Becker, "They have had a successful program for a number of years and they will be athletic."