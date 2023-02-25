OTTUMWA – Five members of Ottumwa's current sophomore class earned all-Iowa Alliance conference honors on Friday after leading the Bulldogs to a 13-8 record this season.
Camdyn Crouse, a second-team all-CIML Metro conference selection as a freshman, earned first-team Alliance honors this season. Crouse led Ottumwa scoring 11.1 points per game with a team-leading 5-8 rebounds and three assists a game.
Brylee Jaeger and Nellie Morgan each earned second-team all-Iowa Alliance honors for the Bulldogs. Hunter Caldwell and Rylea Hinebaugh were Iowa Alliance honorable mention selections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.