Girls basketball: Davis County hoists Fox River Rivalry hardware

KEOSAUQUA — In the past 365 days, the Davis County girls have hoisted multiple trophies signifying multiple accomplishments from the South Central Conference track and field title to the plaque given to teams that qualify for the state softball tournament.
On Saturday, however, it took the entire girls basketball team to hoist the heaviest trophy won by the Mustangs in the air. Perhaps that's fitting considering the teamwork required to be awarded the inaugural Fox River Rivalry trophy on Saturday as six different players scored multiple points while eight different players collected at least one steal in a 50-34 win at Van Buren County.
"We just had to work hard to go get that trophy," Davis County junior Reese Humphrey said. "We play as a team, pass the ball to each other and worked together."
Humphrey scored nine of her team-leading 17 points in the first quarter while collecting one of Davis County's nine steals in the opening eight minutes. The Mustangs never looked back after answering an opening score in the paint by Ivy Davidson with eight straight points, ultimately building a 19-8 lead heading into the second quarter.
"Staying the trap really helps us in the beginning," Humphrey said. "It puts the pressure on them and gets us a good lead for fast breaks."
Kennedy Skaggs added 14 points and a team-leading four assists for the Mustangs before fouling out in the fourth quarter. The physical contest saw each team whistled for 22 fouls while committing a combined 50 turnovers, making Davis County's double-digit lead held throughout most of the game the only thing comfortable the Mustangs would experience.
"There was definitely a lot of contact," Humphrey said. "We had to try deal with (Davidson) in the paint. I know Ella (Porter) had her hands full dealing with her in the post. We had to work to keep the ball out of her hands."
Davidson would finish the night with a double-double to lead Van Buren County, scoring a game-high 19 points while grabbing a game-high 15 rebounds. Davidson had to earn each point and rebound against the Mustangs, however, taking 18 shots from the field against the tenacious Davis County defense.
"I think we were frustrating them at first, then we put on the pressure so they couldn't get (Davidson) the ball easily," Humphrey said. "That just continued to frustrate them."
As a result, Van Buren County finished with 27 turnovers while finishing 11-39 shooting from the field. The Warriors got as close as 29-20 early in the third quarter by scoring the first five points of the second half before Sophia Young, who added 10 points for the Mustangs, attacked the glass for a putback off the second offensive rebound of the possession to open an 11-4 response for Davis County.
"Full credit to Davis County. They work hard. They're scrappy and they don't give up," Van Buren County head girls basketball coach Marley Hall said. "We knew there was going to be a lot of pressure. Having a lot of young players and having to deal with foul trouble is not something they were very comfortable with. That had a big impact on the game."
Davis County (6-8) returns to South Central Conference play at Knoxville on Tuesday. Van Buren County (3-9) returns to Southeast Iowa Superconference south division play Tuesday against West Burlington after making a stop at former conference rival Cardinal on Monday.
