FAIRFIELD — Defense wins championships.
The Fairfield girls basketball team is hoping that saying can hold true this season as the Trojans continue their pursuit of a Southeast Conference championship.
Fairfield held Mount Pleasant to just six points in each of the first two quarters. In addition to a stellar defensive effort, the team also showed offensive balance with three players in double figures for scoring in a 52-32 win, keeping the Trojans in first place in the Southeast Conference race.
"The key to our win was our defensive effort," stated Fairfield head girls' basketball coach Pat Pacha.
The first quarter of play featured a slow offensive start for both teams. The Trojans used an aggressive 1-2-1-1 zone press which frustrated the Panthers, but turnovers and faulty passing also diminished the offensive attack of the home squad in the first frame.
Post player Hannah Simpson got the Trojans on the board to start the contest, hitting a lay-up on a cross-over lay-up the adding a put back to put the Trojans in front. Tied at 6-6, Anna Dunlap hit a big 3-pointer from the right wing to send the Trojans into the second quarter with a slim 9-6 lead.
"Dunlap had a big game, adding five points off the bench," assessed Pacha.
Shifting into a man-to-man defense for a majority of the remainder of the game, the unrelenting Fairfield defense again stifled the Panther attack in the second quarter. With a narrow lead late in the first half, Olivia Jones hit two consecutive free throws and Mallory Lyon hit a jumper in the paint at the buzzer to send the teams to the lockers with Fairfield in front 18-12.
Mount Pleasant aided the Trojans cause in the third quarter by hitting only three of six free-throw attempts in route to scoring eight points. Fairfield drew first blood in the second half as they opened up with a lay-up by Danielle Breen, who was fouled and added the free throw to open a nine-point lead.
The Trojans (5-1, 3-0 Southeast) were also helped as Simpson returned to play after sitting in foul trouble. With a five-point lead and just 50 seconds left in the period, the Trojans again found timely ways to score as Olivia Jones hit a jumper and Hannah Bergren knocked down a lay-up as the Fairfield team entered the final quarter of play with a 29-20 lead.
Fairfield secured the conference win with an offensive surge, scoring 23 points in the final frame. Jones opened the scoring with a fall away jumper for the first Trojan score in the period, then added a 3-pointer midway through the frame and finished the scoring for Fairfield with a steal and a lay-up with eight seconds to play.
"I was happy that we held their leading scorer, Andrea Lopreato, to 15 points," assessed Pacha, "She had only nine through the first three quarters of play."
Delaney Breen, Simpson, and Lyon each scored 10 points for the Trojans. Danielle Breen adding nine points and Olivia Jones adding eight while leading the team in rebounds with seven.
Simpson, Fairfield's top rebounder on the season, added four rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Scoring
Teams 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final
Mt. Pleasant 6 6 8 12 32
Fairfield 9 9 11 23 52