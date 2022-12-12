BLOOMFIELD — Adalyn Long cradled the basketball, took the contact and waved her teammates off.
"She was the one telling her teammates that she had this," Washington head girls basketball coach Shannon Rugg said. "She's put a lot of time and effort into this. She wanted to shoot those free throws and she wanted to step up with the game on the line."
Just seconds after missing two free throw attempts, needing to make both to keep Davis County from having a chance to complete a second-half comeback, Long clinched what proved to be a hard-fought non-conference road win over the Mustangs. Two free throws with 5.2 seconds left by the Washington freshman closed out a 74-70 win as the Demons held on, improving to 4-1 on the season, after nearly seeing a 19-point lead completely disappear.
"We did some really good things in the first half to build a lead, then our inexperience kind of showed up in the second half," Rugg said. "Davis County did some good things to kind of change things up on us. Credit to their kids for getting back in the game. They played hard. It was up and down. It was a great high school basketball game."
Long finished with 21 points, hitting making seven of 11 free throw attempts in the contest along with four of eight shots from beyond the 3-point arc. The freshman made a strong case for earning the team's energy bus handed out to the player that spurred the Demons on during each contest.
On Saturday, senior Alex Murphy would walk out of Davis County's Gymnasium with the energy bus in her hands. Murphy produced a 22-point, 11-rebound double-double to lead Washington while adding a pair of key assists in the second half that led to key 3-pointers for the Demons as well as one of the team's four key steals in the final minute.
"I've never had a winning season over the past three years on the varsity team," Murphy said. "It feels good to be winning some games. We have a lot of young players that have come up and been able to help us. We're playing more as a team than we have in past years."
Murphy's big night started at the foul line, where Washington scored 12 of their first 22 points. Despite hitting just three field goals in the first half, Murphy led all scorers in the game with 13 points going 7-7 from the foul line as Washington turned an early four-point deficit into a 40-26 halftime lead.
"That's the best I've ever shot free throws in a game," Murphy said after hitting 10-12 from the foul line in Saturday's contest. "That really helped get me going as the game went along."
Murphy showed her versatility, stepping out to hit a jumper from the high post in the second half as the Demons opened a 48-29 lead over the Mustangs. The 8-3 start to the third quarter included free throws hit following a technical foul whistled on Davis County head coach Jeff Graves.
The Mustangs responded to the fire of their coach, taking the basketball more aggressively to the hoop resulting in eight straight points. Davis County also forced four straight Washington turnovers, allowing the Mustangs to get back within 14 heading into the fourth quarter.
"I felt like our rebounding and getting down the court helped turn things around," Davis County freshman Kennedy Skaggs said. "We just turned up the defensive effort. That turned into a better offensive effort. That technical foul really got us going."
Skaggs hit a pair of free throws to open the fourth quarter as part of an 11-point, seven-rebound night. Ironically, free throws gave Davis County a chance to win as the Mustangs went to the line 34 times in the final 16 minutes, scoring 26 of their final 44 points from the charity stripe including 14 made free throws hit during a 30-point fourth quarter.
Davis County (2-4) got Washington's lead all the way down to 68-65 after a steal and la-up with 2:08 left by Skaggs. After securing a defensive rebound for the Mustangs, Jalee Lough took a shot from 3-point range that would have tied the game with 1:28 left.
Ultimately, Davis County's only shot in the second half to tie the game rimmed out. Free throws by Lauren Hinrichsen and Long in the final minute extended Washington's lead to 72-67 with 16.6 seconds left before Charley Barnhart scored while being fouled on a rebound, sinking a free throw with 5.2 seconds left cutting Washington's lead to 72-70 before Long's two free throws finally clinched the win.
"There's just something about this group. There's something special about them," Rugg said. "They just get along and they keep fighting. They're buying into the fact that you have to be willing to compete at a high level every time you step out on the floor. We can run a lot of people at you. If we do that, we're going to continue to have success."
Hinrichsen added 13 points for the Demons. Sophia Young led Davis County with 14 points, four steals and three assists while Lough finished with 10 points for the Mustangs, who return to South Central Conference action Tuesday night at Cardinal.
