Girls basketball: Demons rally late to trip Bulldogs

WASHINGTON — Whether the Ottumwa High School girls basketball team was turning the ball over or missing shots, there were just enough of a bad combination of the two in the first game of a busy week.
Despite mistakes in the second half, the Bulldogs still had a chance to scratch out a win, but Washington’s Anna Nacos hit a go-ahead 3-pointer to lift the Demons to a 41-38 nonconference victory Monday.
The loss snapped Ottumwa’s (8-5) three-game winning streak, and began a week of four games in six days.
“I thought our shot selection was good and the looks we got were good, but the ball just didn’t go in tonight,” Ottumwa coach Joe VandenBerg said. “That’s tough. The ball just didn’t bounce our way tonight.”
Neither team found consistent offense in the final three quarters after an up-and-down opening quarter in which both teams set a brisk pace. Kaylee Bix hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Bulldogs up 19-13 with a minute left in the quarter, but then the struggles from the floor started.
Ottumwa scored just four points in the second quarter, and a 3-pointer by Maddison Fishback put the Demons (9-5) ahead 26-23 at halftime. Neither team scored for the final 2:50 of the first half.
“Washington moved us off the 3-point line in the second quarter and we weren’t comfortable with that. We don’t like mid-range jumpers,” VandenBerg said. “We just couldn’t finish it off. We put ourselves in some frustrating situations handling the ball. It really wasn’t anything they did defensively.”
The teams combined for eight points in a turnover-heavy third quarter, as the Demons maintained a 30-27 advantage.
Washington built a five-point lead early in the fourth, only to see the Bulldogs go on a run as Katie Nelson scored inside for a 36-34 lead. Nelson, who scored a team-high 10 points, added another basket to give the Bulldogs a 38-37 lead with just over a minute to go.
The Demons, however, made the plays they needed at the end. Nacos, who scored a game-high 19 points, missed on a driving layup, but got her own rebounded and dribbled out beyond the arc and buried a 3-pointer that would be the difference in the game.
Ottumwa had two great looks to tie the game, but an inside basket was too strong and an outside shot missed as well.
“I thought our man defense was really good tonight,” VandenBerg said. “Nacos is a good player and she really stepped up tonight and made some plays for them.”
The game kicks off a four-game week after playing just two games the past two weeks.
“It’s really tough to find a rhythm and routine. With a week like this, the routine is shot,” VandenBerg said. “We we just have to take it one game at a time. We knew we couldn’t let a win or loss today carry over to the next day.”
Ottumwa hosts Marshalltown in a CIML crossover game today.