Girls basketball: Depth, talent key All-Courier team

If anything can be said about the area girls basketball season, it’s that it was a deep and talented campaign.
Seven of the nine schools in the area managed to win at least 10 games, averaging 14 wins per game. Van Buren County, which had everyone back this season, finished with 21 victories, while Sigourney relied mainly on the tandem of Megan Stuhr and Kaylee Weber to finish an 18-win season.
However, the state tournament proved to be elusive once again, as Van Buren County fell just short in its effort to break through the glass ceiling when it fell to West Branch. Sigourney was a regional semifinalist as it lost to Springville.
Ottumwa, during its 13-10 season, had maybe the most thrilling win of them all, scoring on a three-point play with two seconds left to win a Class 5A regional quarterfinal against Cedar Rapids Washington.
Individually, the season also was exceptional. Three all-state players by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association — Stuhr, and Van Buren County’s Taryn Scheuermann and Isabel Manning — were honored this season, a reflection not only of their own success, but their team success as well.
The All-Courier girls basketball team:
Taryn Scheuermann, Van Buren County, Sr.
Scheuermann, a three-team all-state selection, finished her career as one of the top post players in state history. She scored 1,766 points, grabbed 807 rebounds and had 613 blocked shots, which are currently 12th nationally. She holds the state’s single-game, single-season and career blocked shots records. As a senior, she averaged 20 points per game, pulled down eight rebounds per contest and shot 56 percent from the floor.
Isabel Manning, Van Buren County, Jr.
Manning, like Scheuermann, earned all-state status this year in Class 2A. The junior guard was arguably the Warriors’ most well-rounded player, as she averaged 16.9 points per game to go along with eight rebounds per contest, shot 48 percent from 3-point range. She also had 79 assists and 58 steals. Manning was named the SEI Superconference South Division player of the year.
Grace Bookin-Nosbisch, Ottumwa, Sr.
One of the Bulldogs’ standout wing players, Bookin-Nosbisch earned all-CIML Metro honors in her final season. She led Ottumwa in scoring at 12 points per game and pulled down almost seven rebounds per contest. She also was the Bulldogs’ most reliable free-throw shooter, hitting 74 percent from the line. It was her three-point play with two seconds left against Cedar Rapids Washington that allowed Ottumwa to reach the Class 5A regional semifinals.
Alli Bookin-Nosbisch, Ottumwa, Sr.
Like her sister, Alli Bookin-Nosbisch was a tough matchup for most teams as the duo tag-teamed to create the inside presence for the Bulldogs. She earned all-CIML Metro honors as well after averaging 10.8 points per game and shooting almost 50 percent from the floor. Her 43 steals were second-most on the team.
Megan Stuhr, Sigourney, Sr.
Stuhr earned all-state honors in Class 1A for the Savages, who finished with 18 wins despite struggling to score outside of their top two players. Stuhr was Sigourney’s offensive leader in averaging 21 points per game to go along with 64 assists and 78 steals. She also shot 74 percent from the free-throw line. In the postseason, she surpassed 1,000 career points.
Madysen Wade, EBF, Sr.
Wade earned Class 3A all-district honors for the Rockets, whose season had plenty of highs and several lows. Wade, however, wasn’t one of them. She averaged 8.9 points per game, but was excellent as both a ball-handler (58 assists) and defender (70 steals). EBF finished 10-11, with a four-game winning streak following a three-game skid to start the season.
Emilee Linder, Pekin, Sr.
Linder, the lone senior for the Panthers, finished second on the team in scoring at 11.1 points per game, but was deadly from beyond the arc in making 51 percent of her 3-point shots. She also finished second on the team in assists (34) and steals (18).
Shaylin Drish, Fairfield, Sr.
Drish had a strong season to end her career, earning first-team all-conference honors in the Southeast Conference. The senior guard averaged 15 points per game for the Trojans and shot 37 percent from 3-point range. She also led the team in both assists (84) and steals (93), which were the third-most in Class 4A.
Madison Bartholomew, Van Buren County, Sr.
Bartholomew had a great final year for the Warriors, and it was based mostly in helping her teammates score. The point guard wasn’t a great shooter or scorer, but she dished out 116 assists for the Warriors, which were the sixth-most in Class 2A. She also was a strong defender with 67 assists.
Hannah Schooley, Davis County, Sr.
Schooley earned first-team all-conference honors in the South Central Conference for the Mustangs, who started the season with plenty of inexperience, but crafted the campaign into a .500 season (10-10). Schooley was one of the most experienced players on the team, and led it in scoring at 9.6 points per game. She also had 26 assists and 41 steals for the Mustangs.
Coach of the year
Matt Zeitler, Van Buren County
Zeitler took his team to the cusp of yet another state tournament, only to be undone by the hot shooting of West Branch in the Class 2A regional final this time around. By any other metric is a great season for the Warriors, who finished 21-4, were ranked in the top five most of the season, and had two all-state players. They lost to a tough North Linn team the second game of the season, and three of their four losses were by a combined 15 points. They took down a ranked Mediapolis team on the road in the postseason before succumbing to sixth-ranked West Branch, which had a pressure defense that disjointed Van Buren County offensively.