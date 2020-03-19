Girls basketball: Depth, talent key All-Courier team

Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Windy with a steady light rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with a steady light rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.