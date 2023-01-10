KNOXVILLE — It may not have been the game that Dr. Naismith had in mind, but it was South Central Conference girls basketball with a high level of competitive desire when the Knoxville Panthers paid a visit to the home of the Albia Lady Dees on Friday night, remembering a loss they had suffered there a year ago.
Who would supply the late-game heroics?
Step up, Emma Dunkin. The Knoxville senior shooter drained one-of-two free throws at the 29-second mark and then sealed the deal with another free throw with one second left on the clock clinching a 36-34 South Central Conference win over Albia.
The Lady Dees, despite a horrendous slow start, were intent on picking off the Panthers again. The bump-and-grind tempo of the game seemed to be to Albia’s favor, and the Dees made a statement to open the second half.
Knoxville, led by seven points each by sisters Hannah and Emma Dunkin, had ground out a 20-9 lead at intermission. But Albia came storming out of the halftime break with a 10-0 run, closing the gap to 20-19.
Game on!
Sophie Waber and Avery Major each had a pair of baskets in the Albia run and Lillian DeMoss added another. Two free throws by Brittany Bacorn and a triple by Hannah Dunkin were sandwiched around a rebound put back by Albia’s Rebecca Spinler for a 25-21 Panther lead. But Spinler connected twice in the final minute of the third stanza to tie the score at 25-all.
Both defenses turned up the heat in the fourth quarter and points were hard to come by. A three-ball from Hannah Dunkin regained the lead for Knoxville and Bacorn added to the lead with an inside bucket. After Avery Halstead scored on the inside for the Dees, Emma Dunkin converted an out-of-bounds play for two and a 32-27 Knoxville lead.
The Lady Dees were not ready to fold their cards just yet as Major scored from the inside and Waber drained a shot from just inside the arc to cut the Panther lead to 32-31. Bacorn gave Knoxville a three-point lead with an inside bucket at the four-minute mark.
The defensive intensity picked up and neither team would score for the next three minutes. At the one-minute mark, Waber rifled in a long ball to tie the score at 34.
“It wasn’t pretty, but it is a win,” Knoxville head coach Matt Ritchhart said. "In this conference, I will gladly take any win on the road. Albia is a very improved team and their defense made us work hard for everything. We played good defense and we rebounded the ball well. Brittany Bacorn can be an animal of the boards and she was tonight. A slow start out of the halftime break has been a common theme for us this year and we have to find a way to overcome that.”
Hannah Dunkin led the Panthers with 13 points and Emma Dunkin chipped in with 11 points, seven rebounds, seven steals and five assists. Bacorn added seven points, 12 rebounds and five steals.
Waber was the lone Lady Dee in double digits with 11 points. Major was next in line with seven points and Spinler and DeMoss each scored six points.
“We couldn’t buy a basket in the first half,” Albia coach Katy Dykes said. “We just couldn’t get into an offensive flow. I was very proud of the way the team came out in the third quarter with renewed energy. They just kept fighting and wouldn’t quit.”
The Panthers moved to 7-3 overall on the season, 5-2 in the SCC, following a 48-41 non-conference win at Pella Christian on Monday. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Lady Dees, who are now 5-6 overall and 2-4 in SCC play.
After traveling to Cardinal for SCC action on Tuesday, Knoxville heads to Clarke on Friday in a battle of the two teams currently tied for second place in the conference two games behind fifth-ranked Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. Albia faced EBF on Tuesday as the Courier went to press. The Lady Dees head to Chariton on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Knoxville 36, Albia 34
Knoxville 8 12 5 11 - 36
Albia 4 5 16 9 - 34
Knoxville scoring (FG FT-FTA Pts) – Natalie Collins 1 0-0 3, Larissa Wells 1 0-0 2, Emma Dunkin 4 2-4 11, Hannah Dunkin 4 2-2 13, Brittany Bacorn 2 3-7 7. Team 12 7-13 36. Three-point goals (5) H. Dunkin 3, E. Dunkin 1, Collins 1.
Knoxville rebound leaders – Bacorn 12, E. Dunkin 7, Anna Buttell 4.
Knoxville steal leaders – E. Dunkin 7, Bacorn 5, Buttell 1.
Knoxville assists leaders – E. Dunkin 5, Wells 2, Collins 2.
Albia scoring (FG FT-FTA Pts) – Avery Halstead 1 0-0 2, Avery Major 3 1-2 7, Lillian DeMoss 3 0-0 6, Sophie Waber 5 0-0 11, Rebecca Spinler 3 0-0 6, Paige Kaster 1 0-0 2. Team 16 1-2 34. Three-point goals (1) – Waber
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.