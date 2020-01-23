EDDYVILLE — One team entered Thursday night having won eight of nine games. The other entered Thursday night having lost 11 of 12 games overall this season.
Looks can be deceiving. The Pella Christian girls basketball team looked like anything but a team that was going for just its second overall win, opening a double-digit lead in the opening half and never looking back securing a 48-33 win over Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.
It was just the second loss in the past 10 games for the Rockets, who had rebounded nicely from an 0-3 start. EBF head coach Tony Fenton, however, that the 2-12 Eagles were able to give his team problems.
“We knew coming in they were better than what their record was. We knew this was going to be a tough game for us,” Fenton said. “We did a lot of good things on offense. We just couldn’t get a lot of shots to fall. If those shots fall, we got a close game.”
Instead, EBF shot just 30 percent (12-39) from the field and struggled with the Eagles both inside and outside the paint. Pella Christian went to 6-1 junior Allison Van Gorp, a match-up problem in the post for the Rockets. Van Gorp secured a double-double with a game-best 18 points and 12 rebounds.
Even when EBF could slow down Van Gorp, Pella Christian struck from the perimeter. Chloe Morgan drilled three of Pella Christian’s six shots from 3-point range, helping the Eagles open an 11-5 lead after one quarter. Four makes from 3-point range, including a corner tray that bounced off the front of the rim and in for Avery Baugh, left EBF facing a 27-11 deficit late in the second quarter.
“Allison was tough for us to handle, but RyLee (German) and Grace (Roberts) really did a good job on her,” Fenton said. “They stayed true to their offensive approach. They made some big shots and we didn’t.”
Emalee Davis led EBF (8-5) with 11 points. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Rockets, which included a tough 45-36 South Central Conference road win at Clarke paced by 12-point efforts from Roberts and Brooke Shafer.
“We definitely have things to work on. This has been a tough stretch for us,” Fenton said. “We’ve had three games that we’ve lost due to weather. We didn’t get to practice Wednesday due to weather. It’s almost like playing the first game back from a break at this point.”
EBF will make up one of those postponed games on Monday, hosting Davis County in an SCC contest. The Rockets will make up another SCC game at Centerville on Feb. 8, four days after the teams play each other in Eddyville.