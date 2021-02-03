MOULTON — It was the final home game of the regular season.
Baring a home date in postseason play, it would be the last time seniors like Jessica King would take the floor for the Moulton-Udell girls basketball team.
For three minutes, the Eagles played like a team that could beat anyone on Wednesday night. That flurry proved to be enough of a cushion to lift M-U to a 38-27 Bluegrass Conference win over Melcher-Dallas.
"We wanted to come out on our home court for possibly the last time and pull out a win," King said after leading M-U with 11 points. "We came in with a lot of confidence and we stuck with it for all four quarters.
"We just continued to do our thing and we pulled out a win."
Melcher-Dallas managed just nine made field goals against the Eagles, failing to capitalize on a 54-40 rebounding edge. Kynser Reed led the Saints (8-7, 4-3 Bluegrass) with a 14-point, 13-rebound double-double, but was just 4-18 from the field as a short-handed Melcher-Dallas squad managed to shoot just 16 percent (9-55) as a team.
"Melcher is missing some kids dealing with quarantine issues due to COVID from last week," M-U head girls basketball coach Jason Ogden said. "I was happy with what we did. We had a little bit of a game plan and executed it fairly well.
"Defensively is where it was at. We wanted to key on Kynser Reed. She's a good, tough ballplayer. We tried to make it difficult for her to score."
The Eagle defense has held five straight opponents below 50 points, helping M-U (7-12, 4-6) earn consecutive wins this week after finishing fourth in the Bluegrass Conference tournament over the weekend. King scored 14 points on Monday in a 43-36 win over Missouri school Novinger as the Eagles flurried in the fourth, scoring 21 points to rally for the non-conference victory.
Once again on Wednesday, the Eagles finished a half with a surge on the offensive end. Long jumpers by Abbie Probasco and Paige Hackathorn, along with a breakaway lay-up off a steal by King, closed out a 17-point second period for M-U with an 11-2 run that put the Eagles up 26-16 at halftime.
"The energy was really good for us in those final minutes of the first half," Ogden said. "I think that was really the difference. That run extended the lead to 10 points. That's kind of where it stayed."
Our shots just started falling," King added. "We went into the half with some momentum and came back out ready to keep doing our thing."
The Saints failed to hit from the field until Reed drove down the baseline for a basket, cutting M-U's lead to 30-21. Hannah King answered with a jumper to open the fourth before Karsyn Sebolt answered with consecutive baskets, including a long 3-pointer that put M-U ahead by 16.
All the while, the Eagles kept the energy up. Every shot, every rebound, every steal came with words of encouragement both from M-U players on the floor and M-U players on the bench.
"When I started coaching 20 years ago, one of the things that I said as a coach is I will always try and provide the kids with energy," Ogden said. "I tell the kids that, if they continue to play with energy, that's what will fuel them. We've had some heart-to-heart talks about the bench getting into it.
"All in all, I'm happy with where our kids are right now."
King, Hackathron and Sebolt combined 26 of Moulton-Udell's 38 points. The trio would be honored later in the night as the three senior players that may have stepped on the home hardwood for the final time as Eagle basketball players.
"I'm very confident in this team," King said. "As long as we keep our heads up, we can keep fighting through the end of the season."