PELLA — It was the opening round of girls regional tournament basketball in Class 2A.
In Region 4, Pella Christian welcomed Cardinal down Eagle Lane on Saturday. The Eagle defense was active, forced 17 turnovers in the first half with many resulting in points as deflections and interceptions were turned into easy baskets during a 61-35 win over the visiting Comets.
Pella Christian got out of the chute early and built a 19-3 lead after one quarter. Every Eagle starter got into the act and Chloe Huisman and Faith Kacmarynski each delivered three-point bombs. Joslyn Terpstra tormented the Comets with three breakaway baskets and a pair of free throws and Anna Eveland added an inside bucket and a pair of free throws.
The Eagles used a 21-7 edge in the second stanza to increase the lead to 40-10 at intermission. The Comets were beginning to get some looks at the basket in the second period as Kinsey Hissem put down a pair of baskets and Summer LaRue added another.
The Eagles continued the onslaught in the third period and at the four minute mark, invoking the 35-point running clock rule. The Comets outscored the Eagles 12-7 in the final four minutes of the third quarter as Cynthia Albert and Hissem each knocked down 3-pointers during the run.
Terpstra led the Eagles with 22 points and Karlie Anderson chipped in with 13 points as the two seniors had a memorable game in their final contest on Eagle Lane. Kacmarynski was next in line with eight points and she led her team in rebounds with six.
"We made some shots," Pella Christian head girls basketball coach Jordan Dyk said. "We played good defense. We got the W and we live to play another game."
Hissem was the only Comet in double figures with 14 points. Brenna Guiter was the rebound leader with nine and Albert led in assists with three.
"They just smacked us in the mouth early and we had a hard time recovering," Comet coach Chris Becker said. "Pella Christian is battle tested as they play in a very strong conference. We are trying to work toward next year and the atmosphere is what our kids need to see.
"We graduate two and we have some good numbers coming up. We plan to be better next year."
The Eagles (5-18) move on down the tourney trail to a matchup with the third-ranked Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Rockets (21-0) in Eddyville on Tuesday night. Cardinal ends the season with a final record of 5-18.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 2A, Region 4 First Round
Pella Christian 61, Cardinal 35
Cardinal 3 7 17 8 - 35
Pella Christian 19 21 16 6 - 61
Cardinal scoring (FG FT-FTA Pts) – Summer LaRue 1 0-0 2, Ava Farrell 2 0-0 5, Alexis Bissell 0 3-4 3, Kaylin Hissem 6 1-2 14, Brenna Guiter 3 0-0 6, Cynthia Albert 1 2-4 5. Team 13 6-10 35. Three-point goals (3) – Farrell 1, Hissem 1, Albert 1.
Cardinal rebounds (28) – Guiter 9, Bissell 4, LaRue 3, Farrell 3, Albert 2, Ashlynn Patrick 2, Brinleigh Sparks 1, Erika Haines 1.
Cardinal steals (2) – Hissem 1, Patrick 1.
Cardinal assists (9) – Albert 3, Farrell 2, Bissell 2, Hissem 1, Guiter 1.
Pella Christian scoring (FG FT-FTA Pts) – Chloe Huisman 2 0-0 5, Madeline Vanden Bosch 0 1-2 1, Maggie Heinen 3 0-1 6. Joslyn Terpstra 6 10-11 22, Faith Kacmarynski 3 1-2 8, Anna Eveland 1 3-6 5, Karlie Anderson 5 1-2 13, Makenna Six 0 1-4 1. Team 20 17-28 61. Three-point goals (4) – Anderson 2, Huisman 1, Kacmarynski 1.
Pella Christian rebounds (23) – Kacmarynski 6, Six 4, Karis Fikkert 3, Huisman 2, Heinen 2, Terpstra 2, Eveland 2, Anderson 1, Amelia Boender 1.
Pella Christian steals (17) – Terpstra 4, Kacmarynski 4, Eveland 3, Boender 3, Anderson 2, Vanden Bosch 1.
Pella Christian assists (8) – Terpstra 3, Kacmarynski 2, Eveland 1, Anderson 1, Huisman 1.
