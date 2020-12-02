PELLA — The Pella Christian girls, fresh off an impressive victory over Class 1A No. 8 ranked Montezuma, welcomed South Central Conference member Albia to Eagle Lane Tuesday evening. The Eagles were not exactly gracious hosts as they broke away from a 29-18 halftime lead to pummel the Lady Dees in the second half on their way to a 66-30 non-conference win.
The Eagles came out of the halftime intermission on fire, outscoring Albia 24-4 in the third quarter to post a commanding 53-22 lead going into the final stanza. Emma Witzenberg led the third period charge with five baskets while Emri Agre chipped in with a pair of three-point buckets and Allison Van Gorp connected on the inside three times.
Witzenberg continued her hot hand into the fourth frame as she opened it with a pull up jumper and a three-point bomb. Then the reserves got into the action as Joslyn Tertpstra drained a three-pointer and Anna Eveland put one home on the inside.
Pella Christian started the game with a 10-2 run. In that run, Agre and Witzenberg each had a three-point basket and Van Gorp pounded home a pair of inside buckets. A mid-range shot by Avery Baugh allowed PC to close out the first quarter with a 16-8 lead.
With the Eagles experiencing some foul trouble in the second quarter, Albia began to close the gap and the Lady Dees pulled to within six at 20-14.
It was the bench to the rescue for the Eagles as Jenna Van Maanen canned a pair of free throws and a rebound put back and Claire Vander Molen hit from the inside. Baugh finished the first half with a three-point shot to send the Eagles into intermission with an 11-point lead.
“Our bench really picked us up when we got into foul trouble,” PC coach Brad Engbers said. “We had a solid performance from the entire bench and our sophomores really played well. That depth helps a lot as we don’t fall off much when we go to our bench. Emma Witzenberg had a nice game. She is playing with a lot of confidence and she is shooting the ball well. She put in a lot of work over the summer and it is paying off.”
Witzenberg led the PC scoring parade with 20 points and she added eight rebounds and three steals to her line. Van Gorp checked in with a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds and Agre finished with nine points, all coming from behind the arc.
The Eagles are 2-0 for the young season and they will look to add to that Friday night when they make a trip to Norwalk to face the Warriors. Albia (0-2) hosts Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont in the South Central Conference opener for both teams on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Albia 8 10 4 8 - 30
Pella Christian 16 13 24 13 - 66
Pella Christian scoring (FG, FTM-FTA, Pts): Anna Bonnett 2 0-0 4, Avery Baugh 2 0-0 5, Emma Witzenberg 9 0-0 20, Emri Agre 3 0-0 9, Joslyn Terpstra 1 0-0 3, Jenna Van Maanen 1 2-2 4, Claire Vander Molen 1 0-0 2, Anna Eveland 1 0-0 2, Allison Van Gorp 8 1-1 17, Team 28 3-4 66. Three point baskets – Agre 3, Witzenberg 2, Baugh 1, Terpstra 1.
Pella Christian rebounds: Van Gorp 10, Witzenberg 8, Bonnett 5, Eveland 4, Agre 3, Van Mannen 3, Baugh 2, Vander Molen 1, Karlie Anderson 1.
Pella Christian steals: Van Gorp 4, Bonnett 3, Witzenberg 3, Terpstra 2, Vander Molen 2, Baugh 1, Van Mannen 1.
Pella Christian assists: Van Maanen 3, Van Gorp 3, Bonnett 2, Baugh 2, Terpstra 2, Eveland 2, Witzenberg 1, Vander Molen 1.