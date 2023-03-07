DES MOINES — Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont senior Whitney Klyn garnered second-team all-state honors in Class 2A as the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association selected its all-state teams Saturday.
The teams, selected by sports writers from across the state with input from coaches across the state, were released early this morning.
Audi Crooks of Bishop Garrigan was selected as the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association’s Miss Iowa Basketball. The 6-foot-3 Iowa State Cyclone recruit concluded a fabulous high school career with 2,734 points to rank third behind Ella Ruffridge (Pocahontas Area) and Deb Remmerde (Rock Valley).
Although finishing behind those two guards, the Golden Bear center scored more field goals (1,195) than any other player in the five-player era. She also ripped down 1,339 rebounds in her career, also ranking No. 3 all-time.
Crooks set a new single-season record all-time for points in a season with 889 this winter. She also set new state tournament records for most points in a single game (49), most points in a tournament (117), most rebounds in a tournament (45) and rebounds in a career (160).
Crooks led her team to the Class 1A state title game all four years of her career, including state titles the past two years.
She was a member of the Class 1A all-tournament team in all four years and was named the captain in both 2020 and 2023. Bishop Garrigan went 101-8 in her high school career.
Klyn led the Rockets to the program's first state basketball tournament appearance since 1967. EBF's lone senior led the team to a 24-1 record, scoring 18.3 points a game, 4.6 assists, 2.4 blocks and 14.5 field goal attempts a game while also making a South Central Conference-best 6.9 field goals per contest.
