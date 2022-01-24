FAIRFIELD – Danielle Breen scored 17 of her game-high 22 points for the Fairfield girls basketball team in the first half as the Trojans dominated right from the start in a non-conference battle of Highway 1 rivals against Van Buren County, winning 61-21 on Monday night in Jefferson County.
"Our pressure got to them and we played pretty well in the half-court defense," Fairfield head girls basketball coach Pat Pacha said. "We also played a little 2-3 zone to get a little practice in on that. The main thing I was worried about was being balanced, but we were able to get everyone involved."
Delaney Breen added 16 points for Fairfield in the win. Mallory Lyon and Savannah Hollander each added seven points for the balanced Trojan attack.
"In a game like this, you just have to go out there and take it to them right away," Pacha said. "Our man-to-man defense was pretty good. We couldn't let Ivy (Davidson) post up on us and we held Kadence (Nusbaum) to just two points."
Shea Scott led Van Buren County with five points against the Trojans. Davidson, who scored 18 points on Friday in a 39-36 Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win over Holy Trinity, was held to just four points by the Trojans.
Fairfield (8-5) returns to Southeast Conference play hosting Fort Madison on Thursday night. Van Buren County (4-11) returns to Southeast Iowa Superconference south division action with games against WACO in Keosauqua on Tuesday and at Cardinal on Friday before the Warriors welcome in Clark County out of Missouri for a Saturday afternoon contest in what will be VBC's fourth game in the span of six days.