FAIRFIELD – PCM didn't find the confines of the Fairfield High School gymnasium too friendly on Monday night, mustering only four points in the first half of play.
While PCM got more comfortable in the second, it was too little and too late. The Fairfield girls basketball team improved to 4-1 on the season with a 44-30 win over the Mustangs.
What do you take away from a win against a team that is 1-12 on the season?
"PCM has had some good halves of basketball against different opponents," commented Fairfield coach Pat Pacha. "They just haven't put together a full game."
The first quarter score sounded a little like a match up of two teams from the 1920s with a 6-2 score ending the first quarter of play. Fairfield used a full court man-to-man defense to stifle PCM. The Mustangs would only score two points in the first quarter coming in the final 25 seconds.
"We didn't have much trouble breaking the (PCM 1-2-1) press, assessed Pacha. "While we didn't have many turnovers, we didn't attack their press and convert a lot of baskets against them."
The Trojans dominated the second period as well, outscoring the Mustangs 16-2 during the span. The only PCM score came on a layup with 19 seconds left in the first half.
Fairfield post player Hannah Simpson and forward Olivia Jones each scored four points in the frame for the Trojans.
Holding a 22-4 lead going into the second half of play, the outcome seemed certain. PCM had other ideas, using nine points from Lilli Baird including two 3-point goals to pace a 16-point response in the third quarter.
With 1:40 left in the period, PCM would trail 26-16, the closest they would get during the second half of play.
All 10 of the Mustang's final frame points came on free-throws as PCM went to the free-throw line 12 times. Junior Danielle Breen opened the quarter for the Trojans hitting a 3-pointer from the right wing.
"It was good to see Danielle Breen hit a couple of 3-pointers," stated Pacha. "We have struggled all year from the 3-point arc."
Simpson led Fairfield in scoring with 13 points, followed by Jones with nine, Danielle Breen with eight and Delany Breen with six.
Fairfield hosts Mount Pleasant on Friday night in Southeast Conference play.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Scoring
Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final
PCM 2 2 16 10 30
Fairfield 6 16 12 10 44