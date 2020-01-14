DES MOINES — Alli Bookin-Nosbisch scored 16 of her game-high 23 points in the first half, and the Ottumwa High School girls basketball team started quickly in a 65-50 CIML Metro road victory over Des Moines Hoover Tuesday.
Grace Bookin-Nosbisch added 15 points for the Bulldogs (6-4, 3-1 Metro), as the twin sisters outscored Hoover 26-19 in the first half.
Kacy Nickerson, who had missed six games because of an ankle sprain, knocked down three 3-pointers on her way to 11 points in her first game back.
Ottumwa jumped on Hoover early, scoring 10 of the first 12 points as they took a 20-8 lead after a quarter, then extended the margin to 39-19 at halftime.
Hoover was held to just 25 points in the first meeting between the teams, but outscored the Bulldogs 31-26 in the second half. Ottumwa made just 13 of 27 free throws and were just 4 of 11 in the first half.
Olivia Jones scored 19 points to lead three Huskies in double figures, while Daija Bates and Adrianna Jarrett added 13 and 10 points, respectively.
The Bulldogs visit Des Moines East in a rescheduled Metro game Thursday.