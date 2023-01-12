ALBIA — It was a night of offensive frustration for both fifth-ranked (2A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont and the Albia Lady Dees on Tuesday.
At least for one half.
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont used a strong defensive effort to completely throttle the Albia's offense for most of the night. With a zone defense packing it in to taking away the inside game and long arms knocking loose deflections in the passing zone, EBF was able to stymie the Lady Dees long enough to erase an 18-14 halftime deficit winning 49-25 in South Central Conference action, improving to 12-0 on the season while maintaining a two-game conference lead with a perfect 8-0 conference record.
"We just didn't execute offensively in the first half, but we came out in the second half and played really well defensively," EBF head girls basketball coach Tony Fenton said. "I'm really proud of the way we responded to score 31 points in the second half while holding them to seven."
The first and third quarters were very frustrating for the Lady Dees as they managed only two points in each quarter. The Rockets were off to a slow start was well, posting an 8-2 lead after the first eight minutes.
EBF opened with an 8-0 run. Ava Eastlick got that run rolling with a three-ball from the corner.
Aliya Wagamon followed with an inside bucket. Whitney Klyn put the finishing touches on with a mid-range jumper and a free throw.
The Lady Dees found their stride in the second stanza, using a 16-6 run to take an four-point lead. Sophie Waber accounted for 10 of those points with a pair of triples and a pair of shots from around the elbow.
Avery Halstead connected from the inside and dropped a pair of free throws. Lillian DeMoss scored from near the free throw line.
The Rockets came out of the halftime locker room intent on righting the ship. After a free throw by Molly Shafer, a 3-point bomb by Eastlick tied the score at 18-18.
EBF scored the next 10 points to take charge of the game. Klyn had a perimeter basket and a pair of free throws during the run while Eastlick added a pair of free throws. Molly Shafer and Wagamon each had a bucket, helping the Rockets take a 29-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Rockets opened the fourth with a steal and a breakaway bucket by Kate Shafer. Klyn added a pair of free throws while Eastlick added another 3-pointer, allowing EBF to cruise to the win.
"In the long run, this is good for us," Fenton said. "We still need to come out and play right from the get-go. We know we're going to get everyone's best game. There are a lot of time that team's are going to play beyond how they have been playing when they face us, so we have to be ready to match that intensity."
Klyn had the big night for EBF with a double-double, scoring 18 points while hauling in 11 rebounds, a team-leading five assists and three steals. Eastlick was also in double digits with 12 points while Molly Shafer added seven points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Kate Shafer yanked down eight rebounds and dug out three steals. Waber was the only Lady Dee to reach double figures in scoring with 10 points.
“We came out too slow" Albia head girls basketball coach Katy Dykes said. "We moved the ball much better in the second quarter, but couldn’t maintain the momentum. EBF is a very good defensive team and those long arms make it tough to work against."
Both teams will be on the road Friday night. The fifth-ranked (2A) Rockets travel to Davis County while the Lady Dees (5-7, 2-6 SCC) head west on Highway 34 to Chariton.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
No. 5 (2A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 45, Albia 25
EBF 8 6 15 16 - 45
Albia 2 16 2 5 - 25
EBF scoring (FG FT-FTA Pts) – Molly Shafer 1 5-7 7, Whitney Klyn 6 5-6 18, Ava Eastlick 3 3-5 12, Kate Shafer 1 0-0 2, Kaylee Helm 1 0-0 2, Aliya Wagamon 2 0-0 4. Team 14 13-18 45. Three-point goals (4) – Eastlick 3, Klyn 1.
EBF rebounds (29) – Klyn 11, K. Shafer 8, M. Shafer 6, Wagamon 4, Eastlick 1, Cooper Champoux 1.
EBF steals (11) – M. Shafer 3, Klyn 3, K. Shafer 3, Eastlick 2
EBF assists (7) – Klyn 5, M. Shafer 3, K. Shafer 1, Wagamon 1.
Albia scoring (FG FT-FTA Pts) – Sophie Waber 4 0-0 10, Avery Halstead 1 2-2 4, Avery Major 0 2-2 2, Lillian DeMoss 2 1-2 5, Paige Kaster 2 0-0 4. Team 9 5-6 25. Three-point goals (2) – Waber 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.